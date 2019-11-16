Q&A: The Yuendumu shooting

A rally in Alice Springs over the Yuendumu shooting on Thursday

IT has been six days since Kumanjayi Walker was allegedly murdered by Constable Zachary Rolfe in Yuendumu.

Here, we answer many of the key questions surrounding the incident.

When did the incident happen?

The alleged murder happened about 7.15pm on Saturday.

How did police and Kumanjayi Walker come face-to-face?

Two police officers, including Constable Rolfe, were sent from Alice Springs to a home in Yuendumu to arrest Mr Walker for breaching his suspended sentence. It is understood Mr Walker knew the police were coming to arrest him.

A supplied image of alleged murder victim Kumanjayi Walker



What led up to Constable Rolfe allegedly discharging his weapon?

An alteraction occurred between Rolfe and Mr Walker. Police said Rolfe was allegedly stabbed in the shoulder by Mr Walker. The officer then allegedly discharged his weapon, wounding Mr Walker.

What was the alleged weapon used by Mr Walker?

Sources have told the NT News the weapon was a pair of scissors, however, police have not confirmed the type of weapon.

How many shots were allegedly fired?

Initially police said two, however, it has since been alleged there were three shots fired from Rolfe's gun.

A picture of a bloody mattress where Kumanjayi Walker was allegedly murdered. The image was supplied to the NT News by Mr Walker's family.



What was the exact time Kumanjayi Walker died?

The exact time of death has not been confirmed. Police only confirmed his death in a media release at 6.52am on Sunday - nearly 12 hours after the incident. There is speculation he died soon after he was allegedly shot three times and his body was kept inside the Yuendumu police station.

Was the incident captured by police body worn cameras?

Yes. Police have confirmed the incident was captured on camera.

Why has this vision not been released?

The vision will be crucial to the court case against Rolfe so it will not be publicly released until it is played to the court.

When was Rolfe charged with murder?

Police confirmed at 7.15pm on Wednesday that Rolfe had been charged with one count of murder.

Why is Rolfe now in Canberra?

Rolfe was granted bail in an out of session court hearing in Darwin on Wednesday night. He flew from Darwin to Canberra, via Adelaide, on Thursday, arriving in Canberra at 5.32pm Darwin time. He was greeted at the airport by his mother, Debbie. He is originally from Canberra and is believed to be at his parents' home.

Constable Zachary Rolfe arriving at Canberra Airport on Thursday night



When will Rolfe appear in court?

Rolfe is scheduled to appear in Alice Springs court on December 19. He has indicated he will plead not guilty.

How long as Rolfe been part of the Northern Territory police force?

Rolfe has been a sworn police officer based in Alice Springs since late 2016.

Who and what bodies are investigating this incident?

As well as the criminal investigation, an internal investigation is being overseen by senior West Australian police officer and current NT Police Assistant Commissioner Nick Anticich.

A report is also being prepared for the Coroner. Further independent oversight of the incident will come from the NT Ombudsman and the NT ICAC.