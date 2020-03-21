Q&A: Candidates outline their visions for the future

AS THE Gladstone Regional Council election campaign heats up, The Observer has asked every candidate what they think the region will be like five years down the track.

Candidates expressed great optimism, outlining visions for increased economic prosperity and social inclusiveness.

Here are the mayoral and council candidates' responses, in ballot order.

Matt Burnett

With our world-class Port facilities and our proximity to the Southern Great Barrier Reef, the Gladstone Region will continue to develop and grow.

Gladstone's industrial base will also continue to grow with many small projects and major projects now either under construction, approved, under EIS or in the final investment decision phase. These job-creating projects are exactly what our community needs along with strong and respected leadership to ensure the Gladstone Region is the location of choice for major investment.

Michael Fearns

As it is today but with happier residents, clearly facilities such as the Boyne Tannum aquatic centre and other yet forwarded projects will make the are more liveable and increase the attraction and retention old /new residents and tourists. Projects such as the RV village for the over 50 mobile; retirement and care facilities; sports and leisure for the young and those who think they are still young residents; a wider range if employment opportunity in diverse industries setting up.

Chris Cameron

The way I see things happening is quite exciting. The GPC East Shores stage 2 is nearing completion, CQU has completed training facilities at the marina campus and the CQU CMERC marine research centre is progressing. Extensive industrial developments are in the pipeline, our tourism industry continues to grow, and will be enhanced by our new cruise ship terminal. Our harbour activity continues to increase, supporting a diverse group of industries and the expansion of the shipping lanes will facilitate the increased activity. I would expect property to valuations return to their realistic value.

Janine Keating

Less shaggy and dangerous because more funds will be spent on necessary maintenance. I envisage more people walking, cycling and enjoying our public areas and playgrounds due to them being properly maintained. There'll be more smiles as people feel safer due to a new GRC, focused on not just hearing customer concerns, but acting on them. Hoping folk fed up with pot-hole patching benefit from a new council focused on more lasting improvements.

Rio Ramos

I am here for growth and to see our region flourish sustainable and liveable in many ways. In five years time, community groups will be peaking in members, events visited by people from all over the world, population boom, and our first producers thriving independently. I am very optimistic that this is achievable.

Desley O'Grady

Following the Corporate plan. The council's plan over the next five years is to deliver on nine strategic goals: 1. Engagement, involved and proud communities; 2. Healthy environment, healthy community; 3. Our people, our values; 4. Ethical and responsible government; 5. Outstanding customer service; 6. Smart asset management; 7. Operational excellence; 8. Grow the region; 9. Smart Investment.

By adopting this plan we will ensure we progress with council's mission, "We are Gladstone Regional Council, Working together to balance our region's lifestyle and opportunity."

Phil Fleming

It will be Grey Nomad heaven with correct signage to direct them to Tannum Sands & Boyne Island area and an exit through Gladstone. The grain silos will be painted in magnificent traditional owner paintings and are the envy of the "Painted Silo Trail Australia". The cruise ships are arriving every three days. The inland railway has just been completed boosting the economy with construction phase money and creating 500 jobs in transport and logistics and freight management. The Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct has been fully completed.

Vickie Spencer

Very busy with the port area and the world-class industries quietly humming along.

Michelle Wagner

The focus on debt reduction will limit this council's ability to spend. However, with a focus on efficiencies and community involvement, this region will have growth and a new lease on life. It will have shown clear signs of economic improvement and you will see the benefits of attracting more external government funding. Communities will feel more engaged in council decision-making; there will be more youth activities, jobs, vibrancy in our business centres, sustainable community groups, businesses and tourism dollars, and the region will be the best place to "Live, Work and Play".

Jordan Puku

I think it's a bit of a fool's errand predicting what anything will look like in five years, let alone a region that's as prone to upheaval as ours. Either some project will pop through the pipeline and send us all a little bit crazy again, or things will seem much the same. I am ever hopeful, however, that the new group of councillors will be able to achieve what they have set out to achieve, and should I be part of that group I would hope to see more youth across this region getting engaged in our communities.

Glenn Churchill

A "Shared Vision" with our residents. As chairman of community committees, my goal is to build safer, stronger, and healthier communities. By all working together, we can take huge strides in these areas. The challenge of the council is to balance long-term solutions with day-to-day realities. Effective community development should be: a long-term endeavour; well-planned; inclusive, diverse and equitable; holistic and integrated into the bigger picture; initiated and supported by community members; of benefit to the community; and grounded in experience that leads to best practices.

Darryl Branthwaite

I think Gladstone Region has a very bright future with industry, energy, shipping, and tourism with cruise ship visits becoming more regular once east Shores 1b is completed. I feel that the Discovery Coast will have more sustainable tourism product catering for a higher capacity with maybe more seats available for day trips to Lady Musgrave. We need our workforce to obtain more skills which in turn provide another reason for companies to relocate here.

Chris Trevor

We are constrained only by our unwillingness to dream big and prepare for our future. Our future is very bright as our aces in the pack are our port, industry and people. I see some promising things on the horizon for the Gladstone region - inland rail, port containerisation, hydrogen, coal, renewable energy, tourism, agriculture and some other great projects. I believe we will have exponential growth over the next five years then our growth curve will quicken and swing significantly upwards as environmental impact statements are approved, technology is advanced and international markets recover.

Mark McLachlan

In the year 2025 the Gladstone Region is progressing at a steady rate. We weathered the effects of the coronavirus reasonably well, until a vaccine was released in the spring of 2020. Gladstone City has grown at a steady pace, continuing to export real goods to the world with work on a hydrogen plant continuing. New aged care and health facilities are working well. Rural areas are contributing significantly to the economy as continued high demand for beef worldwide ensures growth. Tourism is flourishing as Australians follow a trend to "See Australia first and have a safe holiday".

Craig Tomsett

Children with teeth issues having to wait longer than required to receive treatment for preventable diseases permeating school rooms.

I know this may seem harsh and off topic, however this is the only opportunity I may have, to get across this message and it's importance.

This is also the only opportunity you will have to chose who will represent you, who will speak the truth to you and most of all who will make the decisions that may affect your life and your family's life.

Vote for candidates that believe in science and medicine not good luck.

Dominique Gleixner

Overall, I would love to the see the Gladstone Region with reduced debt, improved economic stability, increased employment opportunities, as well as increased SME and investment in the region.

From a grassroots perspective I believe through community development initiatives and increased youth retention, the residents will feel more empowered. This in turn creates a stronger and more connected community which can achieve long term outcomes.

I picture the Gladstone Region as a progressive, attractive and beautiful place to live, work and invest.

Kahn Goodluck

A hydrogen manufacturing and export centre to the world, battery manufacturing, containerisation centre in our port, flourishing aged care and retirement living sector, new investment in youth facilities across the region, a vibrant volunteering culture and successful community organisations across the board. My focus will be on attracting, retaining and delivering for our community to propel our region forward.

Rick Hansen

I believe Gladstone Region will:

• Flourish with the establishment of new industry

• Have an upgraded agricultural infrastructure corridors

• Establish a new state-of-the- art meat works

• Benefit from the inland rail

• Expand with a booming container handling facility at the Port

• Have vibrant tourism destinations

• Become more sustainable through individual regional communities becoming stronger and more resilient

• Retain retirees wanting to live here close to their families

• Have ample disability access

Gordon Earnshaw

In five years time I'd like to see the hydrogen industry up and running along with the Aldoga solar farm. A start on the port road access at the very least, and investment appropriated for aged care facilities. A cleaner greener council with a high energy producing furnace instead of landfill and kerbside pick-ups which I think would also help with the illegal rubbish dumping. The start of a water pipeline to Miriam Vale, and people accessing the newly completed BITS Aquatic centre.

Mick McAullay

There will be further growth as there are some exciting projects coming to the region, with this comes more small business, housing and people. Hopefully future developments in housing estates will be back up to 700-1000sqm allotments where children have a yard to play in and cars don't need to clog the streets.

Lorraine 'Lori' May

One of the top lifestyle destinations in Australia with vibrant healthy resilient communities that are inclusive of all sectors and a clear plan for regional towns' economic growth, community facilities and environment developed with the local communities' priorities being addressed.

Natalia Muszkat

In five years, Gladstone will continue to be the nation's industrial hub as well as the centre of new technologies in power generation. I see more and more opportunities for our agricultural sector and a growth in the service and human sector and I believe our council needs to be prepared to face the challenges and maximise the opportunities that a new economy will bring to our region.

Kyle Beale

Our region will thrive over the next five years if we build on our dynamic strengths that set us ahead of the rest. We are ideally placed with natural advantages such as our port and productive land.