Q AND A: Candidates have big plans for first term

FROM attracting investment into aged-care services to securing State and Federal government funding, the 21 candidates for the Gladstone Regional Council election have some big ambitions should they be elected.

The Observer has asked each candidate what they aim to achieve in their first term, should they win the ballot.

Their answers are published below in ballot order.

Those wanting to vote before March 28 can attend an early voting location today from 9am to 9pm, tomorrow from 9am to 5pm or Saturday from 9am to 5pm. Pre-polling will also be open next week from Monday to Friday.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett hopes to be re-elected as the region's mayor.

Matt Burnett

Continue representing our community to ensure higher levels of government acknowledgment of the importance of the Gladstone Region to the state and national economy and that we continue to be successful in securing significant state and federal funding.

Build our local economy by supporting our local business and attracting job creating industries to the region.

Work hard with my fellow councillors to ensure we deliver the infrastructure and services our community deserves while always looking for ways to reduce costs to ratepayers.

Mayoral candidate Michael Fearns speaks at the GAPDL Meet the Candidates event.

Michael Fearns

Build on council working for the residents and maximising the value out of every dollar of ratepayers’ money.

Gladstone Regional Council candidate Chris Cameron.

Chris Cameron

Firstly to establish a good understanding and knowledge of council procedures and protocols to be an effective councillor. Use my experience in building and development to help facilitate worthwhile development essential to the growth of our region. I would like to start a conversation within council to look at establishing a housing development body or corporation aimed at providing good quality housing targeting the middle to lower income wage earners. I would also like to facilitate and expand the community services for our youth to our retirees.

Gladstone Regional Council candidate Janine Keating.

Janine Keating

Happier residents of the Gladstone Region. Safety concerns regarding roads need attention first. I also want to ensure better public transport options. Those without a car should still be able to access timely and convenient bus services so they can accept job offers. Getting rid of weeds like leucaena and giant rats tail will create jobs, and improve our region. I aim to stop ridiculous expenditure by council to reduce rates and make everyone happy.

Chantale Lane, Rio Ramos and Jing Barrientos at GAPDL's Meet the Candidates on Thursday night.

Rio Ramos

I will aim do my absolute best to advocate for the community and to find a balance that would benefit the community collectively. To actively listen and engage with the community from all facets of life, to bolster community inclusion and to ensure that capital projects are delivered and sustained and the community will see value for their rates over time.

Desley O'Grady at the Meet the Candidates event at CQUni March 12, 2020

Desley O’Grady

The continuation of council’s vision and the continuation of projects set out in the Long Term Financial Plan.

Phil Fleming is running for Gladstone Regional Council in the 2020 elections.

Phil Fleming

I would hope to take an active role in promoting new community services, in particular, Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct. Encourage business leaders and industry to invest more into our area to effect jobs and economic development. Make Gladstone the most desirable place for residents to live their full lives and keep family groups in the area. Give full support to the cruise ship economy, which stimulates our economy and has passengers envious of our region.

Gladstone Regional Council candidate Vickie Spencer.

Vickie Spencer

Positive feedback on my performance as a councillor.

Gladstone Regional Council candidate Michelle Wagner.

Michelle Wagner

My goals are:

More animal-friendly areas.

Reduce council debt.

More industry and businesses established here.

Increase tourism and tourism dollars across the region.

Reduce red tape and costs to build structures on residential and rural properties.

More funding from State and Federal government.

Rates increases lower than inflation.

More trainees/apprentices.

More council supported community activities.

Regular youth events

NQ Games here in CQ with Gladstone as a rotational host.

Gladstone Regional Council candidate Jordan Puku.

Jordan Puku

1. Improved youth turnout at council events.

2. Improved youth participation in community organisations.

3. Move a motion: “Delegate financial responsibility for the administration and application of council’s adopted budget to the chief executive officer to formally approve up to $200,000 for operating and capital expenditure within budget”.

4. The expansion and promotion of digital forms of feedback to Gladstone Regional Council.

5. Making all council processes as transparent as is feasible.

Glenn Churchill.

Glenn Churchill

I am excited about the progress being done and future plans for our region.

I am determined to work hard for our communities, specifically through:

Debt reduction and downward pressure on rates

Regional community development

Livening up the grain silos

Inland rail

Art gallery and museum

Port Access road

Growth of Benaraby Motorsports

Round Hill Creek access

Improving road safety (particularly on rural roads)

Darryl Branthwaite at the Meet the Candidates event at CQUni March 12, 2020

Darryl Branthwaite

I would like to see the three projects (flood proofing access to the Discovery Coast, the Boyne Valley Rail Trail and a pool at Tannum Sands) at least started, plus I would like to take a very close look at the way in which we conduct Economic Development, as I find it interesting that here we have the council being the innovator and the regulator having this in house when ideally that ED manager really needs to be at arm’s length from the council and free from the bounds of council policy making them more autonomous to chase after some sizeable projects.

Gladstone Regional Council candidate Chris Trevor.

Chris Trevor

I will continue to achieve real and positive outcomes for our region in areas of economic development, infrastructure, health, apprenticeships and trainees, reduction of debt, aged care, indigenous action plans, jobs and safety to name a few. I would dearly love to be part of a strong council team again focused on a long term vision and strategic plan for our future and determined to promote our strengths as a region as well as being positive and passionate in everything we say and do. I want to work hard to deliver results that make a real difference to people’s lives.

Mark McLachlan at the Meet the Candidates event at CQUni March 12, 2020





Mark McLachlan

I aim to have a sound fire management policy in place to make the region a safer place to live.

This should be achieved with input from our rural fire brigades and community.

By keeping rates steady at CPI businesses should be in a more competitive position to win work, creating jobs. It should also help keep rent rises down.

I would also aim to see GRC with a low staff turnover and completing its work program on time every year. This would enable achieving multiple other improvements and policy changes needed that I have listed previously.

Gladstone Regional Council candidate Craig Tomsett.

Craig Tomsett

Whether elected or not I will continue to lobby for the reintroduction of fluoride back into the water supply, according to all the scientific and medical advice. I would lobby for more all-abilities friendly, social and educational, facilities. There are a vast number of people being left behind in our community, not from a lack of funding, but from a lack of choice. The NDIS has provided a real opportunity for people of all-abilities to reach their goals and be part of mainstream society only to find that shopping centres and parks are the only option they have to socialise.

Dominique Gleixner.

Dominique Gleixner

If I was elected as your community representative, I would aim to serve the whole of the Gladstone Region with energy, pride and integrity, to ensure that I had played a major role in creating a stronger and healthier community for the future.

Ultimately, I want to ensure that you the ratepayer sees value in the Gladstone Regional Council and feel that your concerns and issues are addressed.

Kahn Goodluck at the Meet the Candidates event at CQUni March 12, 2020

Kahn Goodluck

I would hope to see new investment in aged care, retirement living eg new facilities to care for our seniors and our grandparents. I would hope to see further progress in attracting new industries and business to our region eg solar panel recycling plants, battery manufacturing, biofuels, hydrogen, container shipping terminals, new export and import businesses, better road access for Gladstone for our heavy haulage businesses to enable expansion and growth, not just for the Gladstone Region but CQ and abroad. I would only be one of nine councillors but this will be my focus.

Rick Hansen at the Meet the Candidates event at CQUni March 12, 2020

Rick Hansen

I will aim to:

Reduce debt with a further lump sum payment

Reduce council’s costs for small business

Implement a community input approach into developing budgets

Build the capacity within the regional communities

Cut operational costs to reduce budget

Achieve a strategic goal in minimising waste to landfill,

Road hierarchy reviewed and upgraded,

Attracting providers delivering tri-care aged facilities and appropriate mental health services.

Gladstone Regional Council candidate Gordon Earnshaw.

Gordon Earnshaw

If I am elected, I will immediately liaise with other councillors to get their priorities and inform them of mine. If we can work together cohesively as a team it will be more productive than everyone going off on different tangents. The aim I will be working towards is making the region a more inclusive society, listening to people’s concerns on big and small issues and acting on them where possible. I would also like to get out to the regions more and let them know they are not forgotten. It is easy to be Gladstone centric, but the regions can’t be forgotten as we move forward.

Gladstone Regional Council election candidate Mick McAullay.

Mick McAullay

In this current environment (coronavirus) the first goal will be to do what we can to ensure the town doesn’t slip back further than it did after the last boom. What we do need is all levels of business to continue and keep the locals employed. Like it or not we will have some tough times ahead and everyone will need to tighten the belt and prepare for it.

Gladstone Regional Council election candidate Lorraine 'Lori' May.

Lorraine ‘Lori’ May

That all our amazing not-for-profit community, service and sporting groups across the whole region are fully supported and resourced to continue doing their fantastic job not only creating vibrant healthy resilient communities but the huge boost they bring to local economies feeding state and federal grant money into local businesses, services and tradies.

Natalia Muszkat and Rachel Miller

Natalia Muszkat

I promise you that if elected I will work hard to ensure council services are delivered in a timely and efficient manner and with high standards of customer service. I will serve the residents with passion and dedication. I will continue asking the hard questions and driving our region to make sure nobody is forgotten and every resident has a voice. I will ensure council is accountable to the objectives of our operational plan to connect, innovate and diversify and implement the new community development strategy to reflect our people’s wishes and aspirations through council’s action and projects.

Kyle 'Ocka' Beale at the Meet the Candidates event at CQUni March 12, 2020

Kyle ‘Ocka’ Beale

Ratepayer money needs to be managed and spent effectively. It’s there to be expended efficiently on projects and infrastructure that best delivers for the region, not a political agenda. Council needs to focus on keeping the region’s infrastructure maintenance completed on time, every time as this will save ratepayers money over the long term.

Streamlined and predictable approvals processing for buildings, businesses and major projects needs to be a priority to keep our economy moving.

If an issue arises councillors need to be willing to get in and fix it.