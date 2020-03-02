Python pigs out in terrifying snake and enter

The massive Carpet Python that helped itself to a free feed in the Sunshine Coast Image: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers

The massive Carpet Python that helped itself to a free feed in the Sunshine Coast Image: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers

A scaly giant found a hell of a feast as it slithered into a guinea pig's home in the Sunshine Coast.

The Carpet Python was captured by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, who shared the picture saying, "it's not the snake's fault, he is just getting himself an easy feed."

"Make sure your pets enclosures are snake proof," they said.

"This goes for chicken coops, bird aviaries, guinea pig enclosures, cat runs and any other pet you may have in an enclosure!"

The post on Facebook had people sharing their experiences with snakes as Jess Anne shared the loss of her rabbit in an eerily similar way.

A commenter posted about a similar carpet python that ate her pet rabbit. Photo: Jess Anne

"Images are almost identical except this snake ate our pet bunny rabbit," Ms Anne said.