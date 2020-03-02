Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The massive Carpet Python that helped itself to a free feed in the Sunshine Coast Image: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers
The massive Carpet Python that helped itself to a free feed in the Sunshine Coast Image: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers
News

Python pigs out in terrifying snake and enter

by Cormac Pearson
2nd Mar 2020 3:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A scaly giant found a hell of a feast as it slithered into a guinea pig's home in the Sunshine Coast.

The Carpet Python was captured by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, who shared the picture saying, "it's not the snake's fault, he is just getting himself an easy feed."

"Make sure your pets enclosures are snake proof," they said.

"This goes for chicken coops, bird aviaries, guinea pig enclosures, cat runs and any other pet you may have in an enclosure!"

The post on Facebook had people sharing their experiences with snakes as Jess Anne shared the loss of her rabbit in an eerily similar way.

A commenter posted about a similar carpet python that ate her pet rabbit. Photo: Jess Anne
A commenter posted about a similar carpet python that ate her pet rabbit. Photo: Jess Anne

"Images are almost identical except this snake ate our pet bunny rabbit," Ms Anne said.

More Stories

Show More
carpet python editors picks guinea pigs pets pythons snakes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hydrogen’s green tick: Why renewables are key for new industry

        premium_icon Hydrogen’s green tick: Why renewables are key for new...

        Technology Experts behind two hydrogen projects slated for Gladstone have provided insight into what the city’s new industry might look like.

        Moscow Ballet comes to town

        premium_icon Moscow Ballet comes to town

        News The 40-dancer strong company will perform a popular fairytale in this ‘must-see’...

        UPDATE: Woman in hospital after car crash at Tannum Sands

        premium_icon UPDATE: Woman in hospital after car crash at Tannum Sands

        News A WOMAN is in hospital after a three-car crash.

        IN COURT: 46 people in Gladstone Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 46 people in Gladstone Court today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...