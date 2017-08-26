Pyjama Angel recognised for mentoring

SHARON Mostert knew she had to help when she heard Pyjama Foundation founder Bronwyn Sheehan speak at a women in business event about four years ago.

"(Bronwyn) gave me the statistics on foster children and how behind they are in their schooling from a very early age ...

"Partly because no one just spent the time with them,” Ms Mostert said.

Ms Mostert signed up with the Pyjama Foundation and has been named Gladstone Pyjama Angel of the Year for her work mentoring a young boy.

The Pyjama Foundation, founded in 2004, gives children in foster care access to a volunteer (Pyjama Angel).

A Pyjama Angel spends one hour a week on learning activities.

Activities could include such things as reading books aloud, playing educational games, and helping the child with their homework.

The aim of the program is not just about learning, it's to show the child they are valued and loved.

When Ms Mostert received the award she said "I was so surprised, ... I felt there were others there that were equally or more so deserving of the award. It was really lovely”.

Foundation national program manager Kevin Gallard visited Gladstone to congratulate Ms Mostert on her award.

"Sharon has been mentoring a young boy for over four years now,” Mr Gallard said.

"(She) has taken the placement in her stride and has been an amazing support not only to the young boy but also to the family itself.

Ms Mostert said of the boy: "He's just like part of our family, I think I get as much, if not more, out of it than he does.

"I'll continue to see him as long as he wants me to and (as long as) I'm beneficial to his life.”

The foster family Ms Mostert has been visiting, who cannot be named, said "Sharon has made a huge impact on our lives.

"Her support of our family has been invaluable”.

The Foundation stays there are more than 51,000 children in care in Australia.

Children in the foster care system have some of the lowest educational levels in the nation.

92% of foster children are below the average reading level at age 7.

75% of these children do not finish school.

Half of homeless people come from a care background.

If you want to support the Pyjama Foundation, either by volunteering or donating (books,puzzles and games) visit www. the pyjama foundation.com or phone 3256 8802.