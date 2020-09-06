‘Putting children first’: Child Safety Week begins

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett and Act for Kids Chief Executive Officer Dr Katrina Lines officially opened Act for Kids, a specialist therapy service for children who have been sexually abused and assaulted today.

A CHILD protection organisation which recently opened a facility in Gladstone has been recognised at the annual Child Protection Week awards.

Act for Kids won the Child Safe Organisation Award at the 2020 CPW awards this week, which were held to coincide with Child Protection Week from September 6 to 12.

Child Safety, Youth and Women Minister Di Farmer said this year marked the 30th anniversary of Child Protection Week with the theme Putting Children First.

"Much has changed since Child Protection Week started in Australia 30 years ago," Ms Farmer said.

"Over the last three decades, we've also seen a tremendous shift in community attitudes to the safety of young Queenslanders.

"Where previously it was hidden behind closed doors, child safety and the protection of children is now everybody's business.

"During Child Protection week we all have a role in Putting Children First and reflecting on what we can do as individuals to ensure young Queenslanders are safe, loved and cared for.

"Making child safety everybody's business has never been more important as it is right now with COVID-19 creating a perfect storm for so many vulnerable families.

"Whether it's offering support to parents under pressure or joining an online lesson with the Daniel Morcombe Foundation, there's something we can all do to protect at-risk children."

Ms Farmer said Child Protection Week was also an opportunity to recognise those who work tirelessly to make a difference in a child's life.

"Child protection workers are confronted with difficult and challenging situations every day," Ms Farmer said.

"Yet despite the increasing complexity of families affected by drug and alcohol abuse and domestic violence, child protection workers never lose focus on what's important - the safety and welfare of vulnerable children.

"Congratulations to the workers on the frontline who were recognised on September 3 at the annual awards ceremony for their dedication, care and commitment.

"Today, Queenslanders celebrate your achievements."

Ms Farmer thanked the Queensland Child Protection Week Committee and volunteers for making the 30th anniversary of Child Protection week possible.

"30 years on, our commitment to building a better future for vulnerable young Queenslanders has never been stronger," Ms Farmer said.

"I'm proud of the achievements of Queensland's frontline child protection workers and volunteers in helping to make child safety everybody's business."