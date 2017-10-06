27°
News

'Putrid sl*t': No further action after man breaches DV order

Sarah Barnham
by

A GLADSTONE magistrate has told a young man that even though she didn't take further action in his sentencing, she could have.

The teen pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

He appeared unrepresented in the courtroom.

Police prosecutor Balan Selvadurai said the offending occurred July 9 at Gympie at about 2.55pm.

The teen texted the aggrieved a message that read: "I don't like lying sl*ts, especially if they're pregnant."

He called the woman a "putrid sl*t and accused her of "sleeping around".

He told police that he was drunk and angry at the time.

The offending was a breach of a six-month suspended jail term, however, Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho did not activate the term.

However, the teen was placed on a 12-month probation order, subject to domestic violence counselling.

Ms Ho said the offence was unlike offending to his history and said as result, would not activate the suspended jail term.

"But you need to understand that I could have," Ms Ho said.

Ms Ho recorded a conviction.

The teen walked out of the courtroom, laughing loudly.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

Topics:  domestic violence gladstonecourt

Gladstone Observer
Department swamped as 100+ speak out on LNG flaring plea

A GOVERNMENT department has extended its timeframe to consider a request to allow more smoky flaring from an LNG plant after it was swamped by submissions.

