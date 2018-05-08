PUTRID: Fish frames, beer bottles dumped near boat ramp

Fish frames and empty beer bottles have been dumped near Wild Cattle Creek.

Fish frames and empty beer bottles have been dumped near Wild Cattle Creek. Nick Kossatch

FISH FRAMES and empty tallies in brown paper bags have been dumped near Wild Cattle Creek boat ramp, leaving a putrid stench nearby.

The fish frames and bottles of Tooheys New and XXXX tallies are scattered along the road in piles near the Wild Cattle Creek boat ramp at Tannum Sands.

The rubbish was seen by morning walkers in the area earlier, however it is unknown when it was dumped.

The Gladstone Regional Council has been contacted for comment regarding when the rubbish will be removed.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The council receives more than 100 reports of illegal dumping throughout the region each year in what it describes as a "regrettable waste" of resources and ratepayers money.

Fines of up to $1800 for individuals and $6000 for corporations can be enforced for those found littering.