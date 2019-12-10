Putin says Russia could appeal WADA ban

PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin says Russia has grounds to appeal a decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency to ban the country from major sporting events, a move he says violates the Olympic charter.

On Monday, Russia was banned from a host of high-profile events for four years.

These included the next summer and winter Olympics and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

It was also banned from hosting or bidding to host major events.

At a news conference in the French presidency's Elysee Palace, Putin said Russia would analyse a decision that smacked of politics and was not in the interest of sport.

WADA's executive committee acted after concluding that Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) officials had planted fake evidence and deleted files linked to positive doping tests in laboratory data that could have helped identify drug cheats.

WADA said the decision was unanimous and president Craig Reedie accused Russia of choosing "deception and denial" over getting its house in order.

Putin said that the WADA conclusions contained no complaints directed at Russia's national Olympic committee.

"And if there are no complaints against it, then the country should compete under the national flag. That's written in the Olympic charter," he said,

"Any punishment should be individual, and should be linked to what has been done ... by one person or another.

"A punishment cannot be collective and apply to people who have nothing to do with certain violations."

Russia Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev demanded an appeal against WADA's decision and said the sanctions were inappropriate and excessive.

He admitted to "considerable problems" with doping in Russia but said the ban pertained to "athletes who have already been punished".

Such a far-reaching punishment is the result of "anti-Russian hysteria", Medvedev said in comments carried by state news agency TASS.

Russia has 21 days to appeal against the sanctions - which RUSADA deputy director Margarita Pakhnotskaya shrugged off as "expected" - at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

However, WADA vice-president Linda Hofstad Helleland and US Anti-Doping Agency chief executive Travis Tygart both claimed Russia had got off lightly by avoiding a blanket ban.

Individual Russian athletes who can prove they are untainted by the scandal will be able to compete as neutrals.

Russia will be able to compete at Euro 2020 next year, and St Petersburg can stage matches, as the European Championship is not a global competition. It is run by UEFA rather than FIFA.

On the Qatar World Cup, FIFA told the PA news agency it had "taken note of the decision and is in contact with WADA and ASOIF (Association of Summer Olympic International Federations) to clarify the extent of the decision in regards to football".

Russia has been banned from competing as a nation in athletics since 2015 when it was first declared non-compliant.

Reedie said the latest decision showed "WADA's determination to act resolutely in the face of the Russian doping crisis".