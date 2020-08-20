Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Putin’s main political opponent has been rushed to an intensive care unit “unconscious” after reportedly drinking poison in his tea.
Putin’s main political opponent has been rushed to an intensive care unit “unconscious” after reportedly drinking poison in his tea.
Politics

Vladimir Putin's political rival critical after poisoning

by Phoebe Loomes
20th Aug 2020 4:47 PM

A leading figure of the Russian political opposition has been rushed to intensive care "unconscious" after being poisoned.

Alexei Navalny is in intensive care after being poisoned with a toxin believed to have been mixed into his tea, according to tweets from his press secretary Kira Yarmysh.

Ms Yarmysh said Mr Navalny had been on a flight from Moscow to Tomsk when he began to feel "bad".

"The plane urgently landed in Omsk. Alexey has toxic poisoning. Now we are going to the hospital by ambulance," she wrote in translated tweets.

"We assume that Alexei was poisoned with something mixed into the tea. It was the only thing that he drank in the morning. Doctors say the toxin was absorbed faster through the hot liquid. Alexey is now unconscious." She tweeted again shortly after he'd been taken to intensive care.

RELATED: First batch of Russian vaccine produced

 

RELATED: US raises doubts over Russia's Sputnik V

Mr Navalny is an anti-corruption lawyer and is the main face of the Russian opposition to President Vladimir Putin.

The activist is a vocal critic of the President. In 2011 on Russian radio he called the United Russia party a "party of crooks and thieves".

Mr Navalny has been jailed numerous times in Russia. His press secretary claimed he was poisoned last year while in prison.

Originally published as Putin rival critical after poisoning

alexei navalny poisoning vladimir putin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bruce Highway must be dual carriageway: O’Dowd

        Premium Content Bruce Highway must be dual carriageway: O’Dowd

        News “Until we get a four-lane dual carriageway...we will continue to see these serious crashes,” Ken O’Dowd.

        • 20th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
        Drug-driver said she hadn’t taken drugs for 7 days

        Premium Content Drug-driver said she hadn’t taken drugs for 7 days

        Crime Sarah Maree Zimmerlie’s drug test returned a positive.

        • 20th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
        $200k funding for Gladstone DV services after shocking spike

        Premium Content $200k funding for Gladstone DV services after shocking spike

        News Gladstone Women’s Health Centre has seen a drastic increase in people requesting...

        Agnes property market records highest sales since 2003

        Premium Content Agnes property market records highest sales since 2003

        News THE Agnes Water property market is running hot with the largest volume of sales...