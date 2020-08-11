Menu
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced the country has developed the first vaccine offering immunity from coronavirus.
Health

Putin announces virus vaccine

by Stephanie Bedo
11th Aug 2020 7:37 PM

Russia has developed the first vaccine offering "sustainable immunity" against the coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin has announced.

"This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered," he said during a televised video conference call with government ministers.

One of Putin's daughters has reportedly already been vaccinated with it, despite clinical trials still continuing.

The vaccine was developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute and had less than two months of human testing.

There had been calls for Russia to put off registering the vaccine until its trials were complete.

Mass production is expected to start in September and mass vaccination in October.

The institute launched phase three trials for its vaccine last week which will involve thousands of volunteers.

The drug is a so-called viral vector vaccine, meaning it employs another virus to carry the DNA encoding the necessary immune response into cells. It is based on the adenovirus, the common cold.

