Put your bins out: Hilarious isolation craze

We are learning a lot about each other through social isolation.

For the past two and half weeks, Facebook group Bin Isolation Outing as been posting videos of everyday Aussies getting dolled up, in their finest fancy dress, to take their bins out.

What started as joke between administrator Danielle Askew and her friend to celebrate leaving the house to put the bin out has gone viral.

The page now has close to 750,000 members from across the globe, with the bin night costumes getting wilder and wackier.

"In this chaotic time we just need an excuse to smile, to laugh, to get dressed up and put on some makeup," said Askew.

Daughter's first time taking the bin out, it took 25 takes, but she finally worked out how to wheel the wheelie bin out. We're happy little vegemites here in Mullumbimby Posted by Jacqui Hunter on Tuesday, 14 April 2020

Tamworth horse trainer and Rocky Horror Picture Show fan Damien Judd used the group as an excuse to dress up as cult figure Frank N. Furter, complete with fishnet stockings and stripper heels.

"Keep me unoccupied for too long and some crazy things start to happen," joked Judd, who this time of year is usually showing horses at the Royal Easter Show.

"It's great to be able to make people laugh, especially in this situation. If you don't laugh you cry … and I do stupid things to make people laugh."

Tamworth horse trainer Damien Judd takes his bin out as Frank N Furter from the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Thornton resident Mark Conway used the group as a chance to whip out his replica Elvis costume that cost him over $5,000.

"I was pretty good, the neighbours loved it," he said.

Mark Conway with his bin as Elvis Presley.

Meanwhile, Condobolin local Rod Harland said he "got a bit of shit" from mates for dressing up in a tight sailor girl dress and wig.

"My missus came up with the idea … It took a little bit of convincing," he says. "But it's good for a laugh."

Ben Sutton from Sydney in Facebook's Bin Isolation Outing group.

