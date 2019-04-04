Menu
The LNP have accused the Labor of caring more about sharks than people.
Safety fears: 'Put people before sharks'

Caitlan Charles
by
4th Apr 2019
DEB Frecklingon has ripped into Annastacia Palaszczuk for putting sharks before people.

The accusation comes in response to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal order to the Queensland Government to stop shark culls in the Great Barrier Reef.

The State Government will no longer be able to kill sharks caught on drumlines in the marine park.

This ruling is despite four shark attacks, one of them fatal, in the past six months.

Ms Frecklington said the Palaszcuzuk Government need to put humans first and appeal the decision.

"Labor has rolled over and significantly weakened the Shark Control Program," she said.

"This is a program that has protected our beaches and waterways for almost 60 years."

The tribunal has ordered the government check the drumlines more regularly - within 24 hours of a catch - and tag and release any tiger sharks, bull sharks and white sharks.

The government has also been ordered to move towards using SMART drumlines with real-time monitoring.

"It is beyond belief that 173 drumlines used to protect Queenslanders in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park could be removed," Ms Frecklington said.

"This is a kneejerk reaction and these drumlines should still be used until every legal avenue possible has been exhausted."

Annastacia Palaszczuk has been contacted for comment.

