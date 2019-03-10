Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cinerarias grown in shady conditions display the most intense colours.
Cinerarias grown in shady conditions display the most intense colours. iStock
Gardening

Put colour in the shade with these bright flowers

by ANGIE THOMAS, IN MY GARDEN
10th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

If you're after bold colour for a sheltered, partly shaded area then you can't go past cinerarias and their large flower heads in bright colourful clusters.

Cineraria seed needs light to germinate, so the fine seed should only be pressed into trays of seed raising mix, misted gently with water and kept in a warm place.

For best results, cover the tray with plastic cling film to help keep the mix moist. Seedlings can be transplanted out into the garden or into a pot when they are large enough to handle.

Planted en masse, cinerarias are breathtaking, so it's well worth growing lots of seedlings.

Cinerarias grown in shady conditions display the most intense colours and flowering potted cinerarias can be brought indoors for a few days at a time.

Protect cineraria seedlings from destructive snails and slugs with a light sprinkling of snail and slug pellets. Once seedlings are established, feed each week with liquid plant food. The nutrients encourage both healthy green leaf growth and lots of flowers.

Angie Thomas is a horticulturist at Yates.

angie thomas cinerarias flowers in my garden seedlings shade
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Man likely to be deported after violent crime spree

    premium_icon Man likely to be deported after violent crime spree

    News A GLADSTONE man is likely to be deported back to New Zealand after his involvement in the attack and attempted burglary, a court was told.

    'Slit your guts': Mum, son team up in violent home invasion

    premium_icon 'Slit your guts': Mum, son team up in violent home invasion

    News Court hears details of mum and sons violent offending

    Find out where in the Gladstone region you can shop quietly

    premium_icon Find out where in the Gladstone region you can shop quietly

    News The initiative aims to reduce noise, lighting and distractions

    OPINION: Stop blaming victims and media for others' crimes

    premium_icon OPINION: Stop blaming victims and media for others' crimes

    Opinion I'm perplexed by two stories in the past week - Pell and Hepi-Tehuia