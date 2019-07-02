Put a stop to overbreeding, desex your pet

DO IT NOW: Team RSPCA Gladstone president Nicole Allison said it's important for pet owners to have their dogs and cats de-sexed.

THE National Desexing Network organises National Desexing Month every July and this year, a Gladstone veterinarian has spoken about its importance.

About 23 cats and dogs die every hour in pounds and shelters nationwide.

RSPCA Queensland's desexing campaign "Operation Wanted” allows pet owners to register online and receive a 20 per cent discount on pet desexing until August 31.

Gladstone Veterinary Clinic is one of the region's participating clinics.

Veterinarian Gabrielle McAuley said it was especially important to desex pets at this time of year before mating and breeding season in spring.

"It's important, if you're not intending to breed for a specific purpose, to desex your animal,” Dr McAuley said.

She said it can reduce roaming behaviour, inter-male aggression and prostate enlargement in male dogs.

In female dogs, it can reduce unwanted pregnancies, uterine infections and mammary cancer.

RSPCA Gladstone president Nicole Allison echoed Dr McAuley's comments.

Ms Allison said most dogs and cats that came through Gladstone RSPCA had not been desexed.

"For us, we see the negatives of over-breeding in the Gladstone region,” she said.

"Desexing is the number one thing that is a preventative measure to having these animals come through our care and find homes later on.”