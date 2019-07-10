Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PUSHING HEALTH: Sharon Kane, Tharyn Thomas, Ivan Frew, Zac Smith, Jon Kane, Ita McLennan, Jackie Neary and Neta Lester (Dan Bonnor phone) are taking part of the annual 'The Push Up Challenge'.
PUSHING HEALTH: Sharon Kane, Tharyn Thomas, Ivan Frew, Zac Smith, Jon Kane, Ita McLennan, Jackie Neary and Neta Lester (Dan Bonnor phone) are taking part of the annual 'The Push Up Challenge'. Contributed
News

Push up challenge to tackle depression and mental health

Glen Porteous
by and Glen Porteous
10th Jul 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PUSH-UP for mental health and physical fitness is athe challenge PEPT 5.15am Angels are taking on to raise awareness for youth mental health.

While most of us are still in bed at 5.15am, these fitness legends are pumping out push-ups to fund-raise for the National Youth Mental Health Foundation.

Team leader Jon Kane said the challenge had several purposes: to inform participants on how many and why they were are doing the push-ups.

"Most of us know someone who is doing it tough with depression or mental health problems and you can do this either individually or in a team,” Jon said.

"The team gets a message on how many push-ups to do for the day and that number will correlate with a mental health or suicide statistic.

"It's proven how important physical fitness is beneficial towards a person's mental health.

"And push-ups can be done just about anywhere.”

The Push-Up Challenge founding member Nick Hudson said the money raised from this year's effort would promote the importance of self-care and physical health.

"We know there is a strong correlation between exercise and mental health,” Nick said.

"Not only will participants get a work-out but we also send out information during the challenge to educate people about mental wellness.”

The challenge goes from July 8-28 and there are 27,000 Australians already signed up.

For more information: thepushupchallenge.com.au

mental health awareness national youth mental health foundation pept the push up challenge
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW: Gladstone to glow as Luminous returns

    premium_icon ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW: Gladstone to glow as Luminous returns

    Whats On After more eight months of preparations, Tondoon Botanic Gardens will transform for this weekend's Luminous. Here is all you need to know about the event.

    • 10th Jul 2019 2:00 PM
    UPDATE: Power restored after morning maintenance works

    premium_icon UPDATE: Power restored after morning maintenance works

    News 'The loss of supply is to allow maintenance to the network'

    Relief as council installs security cameras at popular beach

    premium_icon Relief as council installs security cameras at popular beach

    Council News Security cameras hoped to prevent wrongdoing.

    Gladstone girl wins Junior Miss Teen Australia title

    premium_icon Gladstone girl wins Junior Miss Teen Australia title

    Fashion & Beauty Find out how the three Gladstone teenagers went at nationals.