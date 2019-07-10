Push up challenge to tackle depression and mental health

PUSHING HEALTH: Sharon Kane, Tharyn Thomas, Ivan Frew, Zac Smith, Jon Kane, Ita McLennan, Jackie Neary and Neta Lester (Dan Bonnor phone) are taking part of the annual 'The Push Up Challenge'.

PUSHING HEALTH: Sharon Kane, Tharyn Thomas, Ivan Frew, Zac Smith, Jon Kane, Ita McLennan, Jackie Neary and Neta Lester (Dan Bonnor phone) are taking part of the annual 'The Push Up Challenge'. Contributed

PUSH-UP for mental health and physical fitness is athe challenge PEPT 5.15am Angels are taking on to raise awareness for youth mental health.

While most of us are still in bed at 5.15am, these fitness legends are pumping out push-ups to fund-raise for the National Youth Mental Health Foundation.

Team leader Jon Kane said the challenge had several purposes: to inform participants on how many and why they were are doing the push-ups.

"Most of us know someone who is doing it tough with depression or mental health problems and you can do this either individually or in a team,” Jon said.

"The team gets a message on how many push-ups to do for the day and that number will correlate with a mental health or suicide statistic.

"It's proven how important physical fitness is beneficial towards a person's mental health.

"And push-ups can be done just about anywhere.”

The Push-Up Challenge founding member Nick Hudson said the money raised from this year's effort would promote the importance of self-care and physical health.

"We know there is a strong correlation between exercise and mental health,” Nick said.

"Not only will participants get a work-out but we also send out information during the challenge to educate people about mental wellness.”

The challenge goes from July 8-28 and there are 27,000 Australians already signed up.

For more information: thepushupchallenge.com.au