Push for workers to get extra paid leave

The ACTU has called for paid leave for workers looking to get vaccinated.

Unions are calling for paid leave for workers while they receive their Covid-19 jab to ignite Australia’s sluggish vaccine rollout.

Just 5.3 million doses had been administered in Australian by June 8, well behind initial expectations, but the federal government insisted efforts are being ramped up after supply issues and vaccine hesitancy.

Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) secretary Sally McManus has called for a nationwide paid vaccination leave scheme, including time off for workers suffering routine side effects from the jab, to boost vaccine uptake.

She argued the move would remove a financial disincentive faced by people in casual or insecure work who feared being left “out of pocket” if they took time off.

“People don’t have sick leave or enough hours at the moment, so taking time off unpaid is a big hit. If you’ve got two jobs, it makes it harder because your other employer is expecting you to turn up,” she told NCA NewsWire.

ACTU secretary Sally McManus has called for paid leave to allow people to get vaccinated. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

“People do work shifts, too. (That) makes it harder if you can’t plan ahead in order to get the vaccination.”



Ms McManus called for “as much leave as (an employee) needed” to get the jab, saying more time would be required for regional workers living further from vaccination centres.

She suggested the scheme could operate in a similar manner to paid pandemic leave, introduced by the federal government in August.

“It’s much fairer and better if you just make a rule across the country. That would mean that it’s not left up to individual workers to have to go and ask for it or fight for it if they can’t get it,” she said.

The ACTU had written to the federal government over the proposal but was yet to hear back, Ms McManus said.

NCA NewsWire has reached out to Industrial Relations Minister Michaelia Cash for comment.

The federal government has introduced a new emergency payment for people unable to work during Covid-enforced lockdowns. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Martin Ollman

It comes after the Prime Minister Scott Morrison in June unveiled a new emergency payment for workers stuck in Covid-19 hotspots.

The Coalition also moved to mandate vaccines for aged care workers last week after the virus spread between vulnerable residents and staff at Melbourne’s Arcare facility in May.

Ms McManus said the union would support compulsory vaccines in high-risk jobs if recommended by medical advice but rejected suggestions employers should be granted the power to stand aside workers refusing to use their vaccine leave.

“The best way to make sure that as many people as possible get the vaccination is make it available to them and make it easier for them to get it,” she said.



“I’m sure that if we provided all of those supports, we will probably get to the number we needed to without needing to make it compulsory.”



Originally published as Push for workers to get extra paid leave