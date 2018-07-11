Push for tourism ventures in CQ mining town gathers movement

Carbine Resources' Mt Morgan mine is another major project in the pipeline.

ADVANCE Rockhampton has begun discussions with the Queensland Mines Department to look at additional tours and restoring buildings in Mt Morgan.

General manager, Tony Cullen, told Rockhampton Region councillors he had met also with Tourism Minister Kate Jones' team and was putting together a comprehensive document in order to stimulate funding.

At this week's general meeting, councillors endorsed a submission to the Queensland Government which addressed the need for reforms to fund and facilitate mine reopening and other land uses at the Mt Morgan mine into the future.

It relates to the council's ongoing submission to have Mt Morgan mine reopened and to boost tourism in the town, specifically with the restoration of Fireclay Caverns, which show dinosaur footprints on the ceiling.

Acting mayor, Cherie Rutherford, said Carbine Resources had considerable concerns about the heritage value of equipment at the mine site.

She said some of it was becoming almost beyond repair due to age and lack of maintenance.

"If we don't step in soon that could be lost forever," she said.

Interest earned on bonds paid by mining companies can be spent at the State Government's discretion and the council will argue that it should be available for productive uses for abandoned mines like Mt Morgan.