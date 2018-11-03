Push for STEM education garners honours for deputy principal

BEST IN CLASS: St Francis Catholic Primary School teachers Ashleigh Marks and Meredith Groves have been nominated for awards at this year's Queensland College of Teachers' Excellence in Teaching Awards.

TEACHER Meredith Groves goes above and beyond her call of duty.

The assistant principal of St Francis Catholic Primary School at Tannum Sands was recently nominated for the Outstanding Contribution to School Community award at this year's Queensland College of Teachers' Excellence in Teaching Awards.

Ms Groves was nominated for her work with students in enrichment and extension.

She is a pioneer in science, technology, engineering and mathematics education at her school, which includes robotics and coding.

"There's quite a big push for STEM to be embedded into our teaching,” she said.

"It provides us with a platform that enables some really rich learning opportunities across those key learning areas.”

Ms Groves always wanted to be a teacher since age six and has been in education for over 20 years.

"Teaching was something I was always going to do,” she said.

"I find it as fulfilling today as I did the first day I stepped into the classroom.”

In her own schooling years, Ms Groves was inspired by teachers who were engaging in the classroom.

"I remember a drama teacher in Year 4 and my Year 10 English teacher as being pivotal teachers,” she said.

"Teachers who took time to know you as a person ... and then provide rich learning experiences.”

Ms Groves was humbled by the award nomination made by her peers.

"I see my role as being a part of a fantastic team of educators at St Francis,” she said.

"I believe each and every educator out there works above and beyond for our students.”