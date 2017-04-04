Push for free wi-fi in makeover project

Graham Moller, Neil Smith and Liam Hughes are volunteering for the 7-Day Makeover.

THE Gladstone city centre is receiving a facelift this week from internationally renowned placemaker David Engwicht.

After spending the weekend running workshops and briefing volunteers, Mr Engwicht has a picture painted in his head of what the finished product will look like at the city library square as he heads the community-driven 7-Day Makeover of the CBD.

The people-powered project aims to transform tired public spaces into vibrant community hubs in just seven days, using volunteer efforts, upcyclable materials, and the expertise of Mr Engwicht.

VISION: David Engwicht is an internationally renowned placemaker. Paul Braven GLA030417MAKEOVER

The construction phase of the makeover began yesterday with work due to be completed on Friday.

Rotaract Club of Gladstone member Liam Hughes, who also studies at CQUniversity's Gladstone Marina campus, was one of dozens of volunteers for the project and came up with the suggestion of extra seating and wi-fi internet in the library square space.

"I'm a student and it would be nice to have another place to be able to study out in the open,” he said.

"It's a nice part of town.”