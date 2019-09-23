Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Malcolm Roberts couldn't provide evidence in court
Crime

Malcolm Roberts says the law pushes men to family violence

by Rebecca Gredley
23rd Sep 2019 7:29 AM

Australia's peak legal body wants all politicians to undergo family violence awareness training.

Law Council of Australia's push comes amid what the group has labelled "dangerous suggestions" from One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts, who said the family law system was causing men to be violent.

Federal parliament last week signed off on another inquiry into Australia's family law system, to be co-chaired by One Nation senator Pauline Hanson after her repeated calls for the probe.

One Nation senators Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts.
One Nation senators Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts. Contributed

More Stories

family court inquiry family violence law council malcolm roberts mps one nation politics

Top Stories

    Magistrate to decide if man in possession of 4g pure meth to be jailed

    premium_icon Magistrate to decide if man in possession of 4g pure meth to be...

    News A YOUNG Gladstone man will learn today whether he is to be sent to prison on a range of drug charges including driving under the influence and possession.

    Campaign launched to tackle illegal fishing in CQ

    premium_icon Campaign launched to tackle illegal fishing in CQ

    News A NEW compliance and education campaign is calling on Gladstone residents and...

    Chance of repeat rain for later this week

    premium_icon Chance of repeat rain for later this week

    News We’ve been told not to expect much but Gladstone could see a repeat of Saturday’s...

    IN COURT: 63 people to appear at Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 63 people to appear at Gladstone today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

    • 23rd Sep 2019 7:19 AM