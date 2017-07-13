23°
News

REVEALED: Plan to transform CQ into a permanent defence hub

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 13th Jul 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 8:27 AM
MILITARY: AAV's (amphibious armered vehicle) land on a beach at Shoalwater Bay.
MILITARY: AAV's (amphibious armered vehicle) land on a beach at Shoalwater Bay. Allan Reinikka

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A NAVAL base in Gladstone, a permanent base in Rockhampton and defence force hangers at the Rockhampton Airport were flagged as potential Australian Defence Force infrastructure projects that could be needed with the increase activity at Shoalwater Bay.

The ideas were raised as a result of a Senate inquiry in Rockhampton yesterday into the impact of ADF training activities and facilities on rural and regional communities. The inquiry moves to Townsville tomorrow and was ordered in February.

Senate inquiry committee chair Alex Gallacher said the aim of the committee was to find out what was being spent by ADF in regional communities where they held training activities.

"It's not visible at the moment," he said.

Mr Gallacher has requested the ADF provide a break down of how much has been spent in the Rockhampton/Livingstone council areas in recent years in terms of contracts.

Commodore Allison Norris, who is in charge of Talisman Saber 2017, said the budget for the exercise in 2015 was $22 million.

However, the inquiry heard, most of that was awarded to the main national contractors the ADF uses who then sub contract work out to local companies.

Commodore Norris was unable to give the inquiry a break down of what CQ businesses were subcontracted and for how much.

Senator Gallacher, along with Senator Claire Moore and Senator Chris Back listened to council representatives, community leaders, business owners, landowners and Australian Defence Force representatives.

Issues raised included land management, the relocation of two ADF rangers from Shoalwater Bay to Townsville, the lack of local businesses being awarded contracts, the lack of consultation with farmers prior to exercises, minimal funding contribution to the maintenance and upgrade of roads used by ADF to access Shoalwater, the handling of the land acquisition for the expansion of the military training facility, and the ADF's relationship with the community.

Senator Gallacher said he wanted to know, given the community's relationship with ADF goes back 50 years with the forming of Shoalwater Bay, what went 'catastrophically' wrong.

He said with the activities at Shoalwater Bay increasing, there would be a need for a permanent ADF presence in Rockhampton - not seven hours away in Townsville.

"Shoalwater Bay is a monstrous large piece of ground," Capricornia Chamber of Commerce president Peter Fraser said.

"It's twice as big as the (Australian Capital Territory).

"In terms of its potential, its underutilised at the moment."

Gladstone Regional Council's representative Michael Colen - who looks after economic development - said Gladstone was in a unique position to become a naval base with its harbour, established support businesses and low cost of living.

At the moment, Australian and other countries' defence force ships offload machinery and other equipment at Gladstone Harbour.

And aircraft land at Rockhampton Airport.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow told the inquest there was a parcel of land adjacent to the tarmac where hangers could be built that could be locked up and used by defence permanently.

"We believe we can have a more permanent presence," she said.

Mayor Strelow raised how businesses in the region already supply for the Singapore Defence Force including Rocky's Own and Flexi Hire.

However, all parties agreed while the region has started see the Singaporeans in the community during their RnR days in recent years, there was very little presence from the Australian and Americans personnel involved in Talisman Saber.

It was also raised at the meeting how very little local businesses the Australian and Amercian defence forces use when at Shoalwater - bringing in supplies and contracting businesses from Townsville and Brisbane instead.

"We wear some of the disadvantages of the exercise and just get 'love and a cuddle' in exchange," Mayor Strelow said.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig raised how parts of Stanage Bay Road had become "a goat track" due to too many military heavy vehicles using it, creating dangerous driving conditions for military personnel who have never driven on such roads.

He also raised the possibility of changing the Defence land boundaries to unlock Three Rivers at the northern end of Five Rocks Beach and creating an ecotourism facility.

The inquiry also discussed the ADF's handling of the proposed Shoalwater Bay Expansion in late 2016 and early 2017, along with submissions from the councils and chamber of commerce about how that expansion could benefit the region.

"This could have enormous ramifications for our economy," Mr Fraser said.

"We just don't know what that will be."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  australian defence force capricornia chamber of commerce gladstone regional council livingstone shire council rockhampton regional council senate inquiry shoalwater bay military training area

PICTURES: Police divers search West Gladstone waterway

PICTURES: Police divers search West Gladstone waterway

Police divers from Brisbane are searching for evidence relating to a fatal stabbing on Auckland St on Monday night.

INTERACTIVE: 22 days later, why can't we find this missing man?

ON THE HUNT: Gladstone Police and CIB officers conduct a search in bushland off Redrover Rd for missing man Leslie Shulze, 69, who was last seen on June 19.

Leslie Shulze has been missing from Gladstone for 22 days

Queensland Rail’s message: ‘Please book a removalist’

Queensland Rail has posted a comical video, worthy

QLD Rail posts comical video of man using train to move his fridge

Seachange? Buying an island may be cheaper than you think

PARADISE: The north facing parcel on Quoin Island is for sale.

Imagine waking up to the gentle splashing of waves every day.

Local Partners

Overgrown property at West Gladstone receives stern notice

A property is so overgrown Gladstone Regional Council will mow the land and charge the costs back to the owners if nothing is done

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

REVEALED: Which clubs grabbed a share of gambling funds

MP Glenn Butcher announced the 13 Gladstone community groups who will share in $235,687 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

13 Gladstone region organisations will receive grants of up to $35k

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

How Woody's wife reacted to orgy story

WOODY Harrelson never told his wife, Laura Louie, about his infamous 2002 foursome — that was someone else’s job.

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

Asher Keddie and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from season seven of Offspring. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE Bachelor host's 'trippy’ Offspring experience.

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

What's on the big screen this week

Ansel Elgort and Lily James in a scene from the movie Baby Driver.

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in Baby Driver.

Judah Kelly is king of the charts with record numbers

SUCCESS: The Voice winner Judah Kelly will release his debut album later this month.

Voice single rising up to rival past winners

Disability support worker wins $50,000 with Cash Cow

Woman from Gowrie Junction wins Cash Cow on Sunrise.

'Daddy, I’ve won the Cash Cow!'

Huge Shed, Double Carport and Private Entertaining!

33 Hansen Crescent, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 6 $240,000

If room for your cars/boat/caravan or trailers is what you have been looking for this property is a must see! The 4 bay shed powered shed plus a large undercover...

CALLING FIRST HOME BUYERS!!!

25 Stoneybrook Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 3 2 2 $239,500

Don't delay with this one! This home is priced to sell so you will need to get in quick! This modern home is perfect for first home buyers looking to enter the...

FULLY RENOVATED - MOVE RIGHT IN!

15 Marshall Avenue, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

This lovely, well renovated home is situated in the popular, family friendly suburb of Sun Valley. Perched on a spacious 607m2 block with side access and room for...

LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING...BE QUICK AS IT WON&#39;T LAST AT THIS PRICE

4 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $240,000

Nestled in a cul-de-sac in New Auckland is this rendered 4 bedroom home surrounded by established homes and would ideally suit a young couple looking to get into...

HOME RENOVATORS DREAM

6/45 O'Connell Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $79,000

Although the unit needs renovating it is not beyond becoming a fabulous investment property once renovations have been completed. A solid, two bedroom unit with...

ROOM FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY

9 Angler Street, Toolooa 4680

House 5 2 1 $199,000

Boasting 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this home is big enough to accommodate the ever growing family or take care of mum and dad this two story house is situated in...

SOLID HOME AT A GREAT PRICE- A FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY!

44 Golding Street, Barney Point 4680

House 4 1 1 $115,000

This is your opportunity to secure a great buy, whether you're a first home buyer or an investor this is not one to be missed! This solid concrete home features a...

CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL...SLOPING BLOCK IN EST. AREA...BE QUICK TO SECURE

30 Keppel Avenue, Clinton 4680

Residential Land Looking to build your dream home or investment property? Then don't go ... $85,000

Looking to build your dream home or investment property? Then don't go past this re-sale in Carinya Park estate. This 795m2 gentle sloping block is surrounded by...

TUCKED AWAY - A QUIET LOCATION

8 Solonika Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $219,000

This is a sweet home, it's low set and its brick - perfect for a couple with a small pet. If you don't want the hassle of mowing or maintaining a large block then...

WHY WAIT......MAKE YOUR MOVE TODAY....

10 Creekview Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Located in a quiet neighbourhood in Gladstone's highly sought after Forest Springs estate is this near new low maintenance, family friendly home surrounded by...

Shaping up for future growth

SHAPE WE'RE IN: Aussie Fitness Equipment owner Mark Peacock with CBRE's Ryan Parry at 1 Kayleigh Drive.

Leading fitness equipment retailer on the move to iconic showroom

The new breed of homes about to hit Coast developments

The opening day of the Pelican Waters display village at Sydney Ave.

Crowds flock for opening of new Sunshine Coast display village

Open for inspection homes July 13-19

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Secret island for sale off Mackay coast

The area where the secret private island resort is for sale.

Ever considered owning an island?

PHOTOS: Rare Ipswich home on market for close to $1 million

Knockmoyra

Plenty of history on offer for third buyer of prestigious home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!