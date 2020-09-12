Purple Wiggle becomes a dad to twin girls

Handsome Wiggle Lachlan Gillespie and his ballerina partner have welcomed twin girls into the world.

Iconic children's band The Wiggles have added two new cast members, with Lachlan "Purple Wiggle" Gillespie revealing he and fiancee Dana have welcomed twin girls.

Gillespie, who was previously married to Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins, took to social media to announce the births of daughters Lulu and Lottie.

He posted a photo of the twins being embraced by their proud mum on Instagram.

"Oh Lulu and Lottie, your mummy and daddy love you with all we have - you are both so beautiful - and I would love to sing to you both forever.........," he said in the post on Friday night, ending with rainbows and purple hearts.

The post received more than 14,000 likes and more than 1000 comments of congratulations within an hour of going live.

Gillespie and Stephensen - a senior artist with The Australian Ballet - became engaged in April.

They revealed they were a couple last August, a year after Wiggles fans were left heartbroken by his shock split from Watkins.

Stephensen, who has a son from a previous marriage, and Gillespie are believed to have met while recording a segment for The Wiggles.

"All The Wiggles members, including Emma, are really happy for Lachy," a source close to the group said at the time.

"He and Emma remain good friends and both wish the best for one another."

The couple hinted in April they were preparing to share a baby after posting a picture snuggling up together. But news of the arrival of twins took many by surprise.

"By reading the comments we aren't the only ones who didn't know hahaha," wrote one fan.

"A secret kept. Amazing news" responded another.

Fellow Red Wiggle Simon Pryce and his wife Lauren Hannaford were also expecting their first baby.

