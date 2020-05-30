Menu
Helen Gillard from Bargara Dog Resort is now offering to chaperone dogs at weddings.
Puppy love at weddings on the cards

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
30th May 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:32 AM
FURRY friends can now receive a wedding invite as a local dog sitter and walker is offering to chaperone dogs to weddings.

Owner of Bargara Dog Resort Helen Gillard said her daughter was getting married in September and wanted her two dachshunds to be a part of the day but could not find someone to take care of them.

Ms Gillard said she had a light bulb moment and decided to add the new feature to her business.

"I saw there was a need and thought why don't I advertise and just see what interest I get," Ms Gillard said.

"Wedding dog photos are just amazing and it is an opportunity to get their fur babies involved in the day."

While it is not the ideal time to launch a service for weddings and events amid COVID-19, Ms Gillard said it would give her time to spread the word and put together special features.

"This year might not be the big year for it but it gives me time to get bow ties and plaques and things like that I can have that on hand," she said.

"It was just a matter of putting it out there and I have had an overwhelming amount of positive feedback," Ms Gillard said

As part of the service, Ms Gillard said she would exercise, feed and toilet the dogs before the wedding so they were ready to be on their best behaviour for the day.

