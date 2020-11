Jacobbe Mcbride Full Profile Login to follow

PUNTERS flocked to Gladstone's Ferguson Park for the 160th edition of the Melbourne Cup today.

With the Spring Carnival in full swing, a splash of colour was the 'in thing' and cold beers were plentiful.

A five-race local card complimented Australia's premier horse racing event, which was won by Twilight Payment.

Did we spot you there?