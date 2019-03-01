Punters could be a part of history as Winks eyes record

Lee Kiernan-trained horse New Kintaro has a great chance in the On The Bit Class B (1000m) to be ridden by Gemma Steele

HORSE RACING: Racing returns to Gladstone's Ferguson Park racecourse today with a strong five-race local program to commence at 1.15pm.

A sizeable crowd is expected to be track side to share in the atmosphere and be part of what looks like becoming racing folklore when Winx contests the Chipping Norton Stakes (1600m) at Randwick.

The "champion of all champions” Winx will be attempting to win her 31st race in succession and is at odds of just $1.08 to do just that.

On racecourses throughout Australia and in reality, throughout the world, when Winx races and wins the on-course crowds cheer and celebrate her greatness with passion.

It will be no different at Ferguson Park today around 2.40pm when Winx jumps from the barriers at Randwick with the Gladstone race crowd's eyes frozen to the television monitors.

Then it will be back to reality when a field of six horses from Bundaberg, Miles, Thangool, Rockhampton and Roma contest the $7450 Maiden Plate (1194m) at Ferguson Park.

This looks the hardest race on the program, but don't be surprised if Thangool trainer Damien Rideout's Lennon's Paddock (Thomas Doyle) finally breaks his duck which could mainly be based on race fitness alone.

Young Rockhampton apprentice Doyle has a good book of rides and has high hopes of increasing his winning score of 39 winners in just over a year's race riding.

In the opening race he teams-up with Yeppoon trainer Allan Jenkinson's Ararrac who despite the wide barrier of nine should race well.

Locally-based trainer Lee Kiernan has excellent winning prospects in the second race, the On The Bit Class B (1000m) with New Kintaro to be ridden by Gemma Steele.

New Kintaro found the line strongly when runner-up to the well performed Lucifer's Angel at his most recent start at Gladstone on February 9.

Already a short course winner at Ferguson Park, New Kintaro does look well suited.

Bundaberg trainer Darryl Gardiner's All Host looks the horse to beat in the fourth race, the Battle Of The Bush Easter Saturday BM 65 Handicap (1194m).

Last start All Host chased home the very elusive and talented Bel Seleva when second over 1000 metres at Ferguson Park on February 9.

While today's race is a far more open affair, All Host under Mark Barnham does look the horse to beat.

The "Get Out Stakes”, the final race today officially titled the Iron Jack BM 55 Handicap (1517m) contains a field of five starters, but all have winning prospects.

The Bob Murray Eidsvold trained This Is Livin' gave nothing else a chance when a runaway winner on this track on February 9 before failing at Nanango.

Being a son of Zariz, This Is Livin' like so many of the breed has a penchant for sand tracks which should take him a long way here.

The improver in the race could be Cherie Vick's Gympie trained Wild Element to be ridden by heavyweight apprentice jockey Greg Hayes.

Gladstone's next race meeting is on Easter Saturday, April 20 featuring the $10,000 Battle Of The Bush Qualifier.