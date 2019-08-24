Menu
Gladstone Airport was among the top 10 airports in Australia for on-time performance between June 2018-19. Julia Bartrim
Punctuality of flights in and out of Gladstone Airport

Tegan Annett
24th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
FLIGHTS coming into and leaving Gladstone are more punctual than ever, a new report has found.

Gladstone Airport was among the top 10 airports in Australia for on-time performance between June, 2018-19, the Australian Government's Domestic airline on-time performance found.

The report said 87 per cent of arriving flights were on time and 86.3 per cent of departing flights were on time, ranking Gladstone sixth and eighth respectively.

By comparison, in 2018 Gladstone was ranked 10th for on-time departures, with a rate of 85.6 per cent.

While it had fewer flights than Qantas, Virgin Australia had a higher percentage of on-time flights, with 92.6 per cent arrivals flying into Gladstone on time and 93.3 per cent of departures.

Meanwhile 83.9 per cent of Qantaslink arrivals and 86.7 per cent of departures were on time.

The report also found there were 14 QantasLink and three Virgin Australia flight cancellations.

