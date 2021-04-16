Punches thrown, phones damaged in gaming room stoush

A Gladstone man who was involved in a gaming room fight at a popular Gladstone pub faced the local Magistrates Court on Tuesday. GENERIC PIC.

A man who was involved in a gaming room fight at a pub appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The man, 25, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of the man’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On March 20, at 11.20pm police attended Diceys Hotel on the Dawson Hwy after an informant called triple-0 stating a female had been kicked out after assaulting her partner and then trying to fight security.

Upon arrival police located the aggrieved and the defendant.

The man stated he got into an argument with the aggrieved and the aggrieved hit him in the gaming room, after he knocked her phone out of her hand as he believed he was being filmed.

The aggrieved stated the respondent and herself got into a fight because she tried to organise for him to meet one of the guys that was playing as a surprise.

The aggrieved stated the respondent became aggressive because he did not know what was going on. She further stated the respondent hit her and admitted to hitting him back.

At 11.45pm police obtained CCTV footage of the incident within the gaming room of Diceys.

The footage depicted the respondent and aggrieved having a verbal argument with the aggrieved holding up her mobile phone as if she was recording the respondent.

The respondent is then seen to punch out at the aggrieved, hitting her hand and causing the mobile phone to go flying across the room.

The aggrieved is then seen to pick her phone up before taking a swing at the respondent, connecting with the side of his head.

The altercation has then been broken up by bar staff at the hotel.

Mr Manthey fined the defendant $400 and did not record a conviction.

