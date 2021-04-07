Punched, choked, bitten: Shameful woman basher jailed

A man has been jailed for a shocking two-part assault on a woman which left her with stitches.

A man has been jailed for a shocking two-part assault on a woman which left her with stitches.

A Brisbane handyman has been jailed for bashing a woman twice in a single day, leaving her bloodied and bruised with a split lip among other injuries after he punched her repeatedly to the face and choked and bit her.

Hendra man Andrew John Brom, 37, pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday to five violent offences.

They included two counts of common assault and one each of assault occasioning bodily harm and choking.

All offences occurred on June 15 last year at a Woolloongabba hotel.

Hendra handyman Andrew John Brom, 37. Picture: Facebook

Sometime between 3-4pm, the female victim accused Brom of being unfaithful to her with another woman, which he denied but she didn't accept.

During the argument, Brom, an alcoholic and user of methamphetamine, cannabis and amphetamine, said "a number of unkind things" to the victim before leaning over and punching her in the mouth while she sat on a couch.

This caused her top lip to split, an injury which would ultimately require five stitches.

He then ran from the hotel room.

Later that evening, the victim called the defendant who told her he was on his way to her place.

He told her she was "always nagging" and told her to "f*** off".

When he arrived up at the room, Brom continued the assault, punching the victim to ribs, which took her breath away, and her right eye, the court heard.

This was followed by a "wrestle" where the victim told Brom she "hated him".

He then placed his hand over her mouth, reopening her lip wound, before wrapping his hand around her neck and squeezing, cutting off her air supply for 10 seconds.

When she tried to "squeeze his testicles" in retaliation, Brom punched her in the throat and bit her on the left arm.

Brom then smashed the hotel's telephone when the victim tried to call the police, before throwing an airconditioner remote at her.

He left when she armed herself with a pair of scissors to defend herself.

He was arrested about 1am the following day and has spent the intervening period, a total of 294 days, in pre-sentence custody.

Brom was on bail at the time of the current offences.

The court was told Brom completed school to Year 11 and had worked consistently as a labourer, logistics worker and handyman, despite his dependency on alcohol and drugs.

He was jailed for three years and will be released on parole on June 15 this year after serving one-third of the sentence, taking into account his pre-sentence custody.