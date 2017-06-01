Pumptrack wins big with Playspace Award

WINNER: The Pumptrack at Memorial Park has won a state award and will now be in the national finals.

GLADSTONE'S Pumptrack is officially one of the best parks in Queensland.

The park, which opened in December, won the Playspace Award, for a facility costing less than $500,000 in the Parks and Leisure Australia Queensland awards.

PLA Queensland president Frances Hudson said judging the awards of excellence got harder every year.

The Pumptrack is at Memorial Park, near the Gladstone PCYC.

Gladstone Regional Council's redevelopment of Alf Larsons/Lions Park in Miriam Vale was also nominated for the awards, which were held in Mackay last night.