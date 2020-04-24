‘Pull your head in’: Man narrowly avoids jail

“You’re getting too old for this crap” a magistrate told an offender who narrowly missed serving prison time.

“YOU’RE getting too old for this crap,” a magistrate told an offender who narrowly missed going to prison on Tuesday.

Nathan Daniel James Warburton, 41, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court by phone to drug-driving, two counts of repeat unlicensed driving, possess dangerous drugs, two counts of possess item used in connection with the commission of a drug offence and possess utensil.

The court heard the offences occurred on July 20, October 15 and November 21 last year and March 21 this year.

Warburton had a seven-page traffic history and five-page criminal history.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said her client had issues with drugs but had been clean for about four months.

She said at the time of the offending he had to move out of his rental home and was ­living in his car with his children for six weeks until he could obtain accommodation.

She said this was a difficult time for her client and he fell back into “old habits” to try to reduce anxiety and depression.

“He was looking to engage in rehabilitation services prior to Covid-19 shutting everything down,” Ms Hight said.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said Warburton had a “shocking” criminal history.

He told Warburton if he didn’t agree to probation he would be facing two months of actual prison time.

Warburton was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment immediately suspended for 18 months, probation for 18 months and disqualified from driving for six months.

“I’m just giving you the ­opportunity today to pull your head in, you’re getting too old for this crap,” Mr Manthey said.