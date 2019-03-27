Man charged over dognapping

A BELOVED pug is back with her owners after allegedly being dognapped by a man on a Cairns street.

The two-year-old dog Frankie escaped from her Cairns North residence last Wednesday and ran off.

A witness then spotted a man, who was standing on the footpath on Digger St, pick up the dog and give it to another man in a vehicle who drove away.

The police were called and an investigation was launched.

Officers initially went to a Lake St residence the next day where they allegedly found a quantity of cannabis in a bowl, along with drug paraphernalia.

Constable Gabby Walter and Frankie the pug.

A 46-year-old Cairns North man was charged with three drug-related offences and is scheduled to appear at Cairns Magistrates Court on April 9.

Police then went to a second residence in Rollinia Cl at Manoora where the dog was found.

Trish Berrill, whose family owns Frankie, said she was a beloved family pet and they were delighted to have her home.

"On behalf of all the family a huge thank you to the Queensland Police staff for their efforts on returning Frankie really promptly," she said.

"It's good to see they take animal stealing seriously."

Officers spoke with a 39-year-old Manoora man at the address and he was later charged with one count of stealing.

The man is scheduled to appear at Cairns Magistrates Court on April 15.