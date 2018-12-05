Public's top art picks announced in last days of exhibit

WINNERS: Artists Els Joossens, Carolyne Thornton and Andrea Chapman with manager curator Jo Duke in front of Petula Masters's winning photographic entry.

WINNERS: Artists Els Joossens, Carolyne Thornton and Andrea Chapman with manager curator Jo Duke in front of Petula Masters's winning photographic entry. Noor Gillani

WINNERS of the QAL People's Choice Awards were announced yesterday as part of this year's Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards.

The winners were Petula Masters for Possum Views (digital works), Andrea Chapman for The Old Workhorse (easel paintings), Els Joossens for Boulevard Walk (3D and fibre works) and Carolyne Thornton for By Cania Creek (works on paper).

Ms Thornton said her work made with alcoholic ink was inspired by a trip to Cania Gorge National Park after which she wanted to do something that reminded her of it.

Artist Els Joossens said her sculpture of wood and ceramic was made to present the "nonchalance" of a woman walking in Paris "in the Champs-Élysées (where) the women look like je ne sais quoi".

Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum manager curator Jo Duke said she was sad to see the exhibition come to an end on Sunday.

"There's works that can bring tears, there's works that make you laugh," Ms Duke said.

"We have had people come in, then go away, then come back, bring someone with them, then they stand and talk about it, go away for a coffee, come back ... I love it."

Queensland Alumina Limited principal advisor community relations Kylie Devine-Hewitt said QAL was proud to offer the awards in partnership with the gallery.

"This year we had 1484 votes which is significantly more than last year so we're really please to see this event continue to grow," Ms Devine-Hewitt said. Noor Gillani