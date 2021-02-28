Menu
A Noosa nightclub was searched on Friday night.
Crime

Public tip leads to alleged nightclub drug bust

Eden Boyd
28th Feb 2021 12:00 PM
A man has been charged after sniffer dogs helped in the raid of a popular Noosa nightclub where police allegedly found cocaine.

A police spokesman confirmed a public tip led to the arrest of a 29-year-old at a Hastings St club on Friday night about 8pm.

The Sunshine Beach man was charged with one count of possessing a dangerous drug exceeding Schedule 3.

Bay Village Noosa on Hastings St.
According to the Drugs Misuse Regulation 1987, the Schedule 3 quantity of cocaine is 2g.

The man is due to appear in the Noosa Magistrates Court on March 23.

