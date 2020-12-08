Public servants have been told exactly how much fat they'll need to trim at their specific departments as the government searches for another $398 million in cuts before June 30.

Treasurer Cameron Dick has detailed the scope for the government's razor gang as he celebrated having already saved $352.2 million of the $750 million target for 2020-21.

"Savings have been achieved across a range of measures including reductions in agency

expenditure on travel, contactors and consultants, and other supplies and services," he said in a Question on Notice to the committee.

Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick says another $398 million must be cut from the public service. Picture: Josh Woning

An attached document shows Queensland Health has been asked to make a further $177.5 million in savings now over coming months, although Treasury officials told a hearing frontline work would not be impacted.

The Education Department will need to slash $77.5 million in spending and Transport and Main Roads has been asked to cut a further $57.4 million.

The Queensland Police Service has been tasked with tightening its belt to the tune of $29.7 million.

Queensland Corrective Service, which run the state's prisons, and the Department of State

Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning need to save around $5 million each.

Mr Dick revealed Treasury - which still needs to find another $1.7 million - was counting on saving significant amounts by halving its contractor and labour hire spend and slashing its social media and external consultant use by more than half.

The government has pledged to make $3 billion in savings over four years.

Mr Dick said the savings targets per department for future years were not yet decided.

Originally published as Public service cut by $352m, but millions more still to go