Public pooper caught on CCTV

A GLADSTONE man was caught on three occasions defecating in public in a garden bed outside the Gladstone Ports Corporation building, a court was told.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merilyn Hoskins said the offender - David Maxwell Forrest - also lit up a cigarette while publicly relieving himself on Yarroon St.

Forrest, 62, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of the indecent act in a public place.

The court was told on three occasions between July 7 and August 19, Forrest was caught on CCTV dropping his pants outside the GPC building to relieve himself onto a garden bed.

Sgt Hoskins said GPC staff approached police with CCTV footage and high resolution images of Forrest caught in the act at 3.30-4am each day.

On August 28 police attended Forrest's home where they interviewed him about the offending.

Forrest told police he regularly walked in the area and suffered from a health issue.

Forrest told police he was out of public view despite the location being across the road from the Reef Hotel and adjacent to a public carpark.

Sgt Hoskins asked Forrest to present something from his doctor about the health condition but he could not produce anything.

Sgt Hoskins said police asked Forrest if he would consider changing his walking route and Forrest told officers he had not.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client did not reach a public toilet in time on each occasion.

Mr Pepito told the court Forrest had since changed his habits.

"Now he does his business before he goes for a walk," Mr Pepito said.

The court was told Forrest had a criminal history.

He was fined $750 and a conviction was recorded.