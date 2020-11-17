Public nuisance: ‘You can lock me up I don’t give a f---’

A Gladstone woman has pleaded guilty to public nuisance and obstructing police.

A Gladstone woman has pleaded guilty to public nuisance and obstructing police.

“YOU CAN lock me up I don’t give a f---”, Gladstone woman Naphiinuh Jei Fairclough yelled at police when they were called to a disturbance at her place on September 11.

After Fairclough refused them entry at 12.50am she became belligerent with the police.

She was told she was detained and to stay inside but instead she went outside and began shouting “this is my house I don’t give a f--- this is my house.”

She was warned she was committing an offence and would be arrested to which she responded “you can lock me up I don’t give a f---.”

She was told to stop.

“I don’t give a f--- tell the c--- to get the f--- off my property” Fairclough yelled, waking up some of the neighbours.

She was arrested and put into a police pod, where she pushed back with her feet, resisting arrest.

It came to light in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 10, Fairclough’s mother had been visiting and causing family trouble.

The 27 year old pleaded guilty to public nuisance and obstructing police.

After spending a few hours in the watch-house when arrested, she was fined $800.

Read more public nuisance:

Man disguised as bush entered school, called out at children

‘F--- off’: Public nuisance arrested over foul mouth

‘Utterly stupid’: Gladstone man kept trying to start a fight