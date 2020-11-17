Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone woman has pleaded guilty to public nuisance and obstructing police.
A Gladstone woman has pleaded guilty to public nuisance and obstructing police.
Crime

Public nuisance: ‘You can lock me up I don’t give a f---’

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
17th Nov 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

“YOU CAN lock me up I don’t give a f---”, Gladstone woman Naphiinuh Jei Fairclough yelled at police when they were called to a disturbance at her place on September 11.

After Fairclough refused them entry at 12.50am she became belligerent with the police.

She was told she was detained and to stay inside but instead she went outside and began shouting “this is my house I don’t give a f--- this is my house.”

She was warned she was committing an offence and would be arrested to which she responded “you can lock me up I don’t give a f---.”

She was told to stop.

“I don’t give a f--- tell the c--- to get the f--- off my property” Fairclough yelled, waking up some of the neighbours.

She was arrested and put into a police pod, where she pushed back with her feet, resisting arrest.

It came to light in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 10, Fairclough’s mother had been visiting and causing family trouble.

The 27 year old pleaded guilty to public nuisance and obstructing police.

After spending a few hours in the watch-house when arrested, she was fined $800.

Read more public nuisance:

Man disguised as bush entered school, called out at children

‘F--- off’: Public nuisance arrested over foul mouth

‘Utterly stupid’: Gladstone man kept trying to start a fight

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court gladstone obstruct police gladstone public nuisance
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community rallies to save pensioner’s dog from pound

        Premium Content Community rallies to save pensioner’s dog from pound

        News A random act of kindness has helped an elderly man reunite with his four-legged best friend after he escaped from his yard.

        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 16.

        OUTSTANDING RATES: Gladstone owes $27m

        Premium Content OUTSTANDING RATES: Gladstone owes $27m

        News The lion’s share of that relates to residential assessments.

        GLADSTONE, HELP!: 175 blood donors needed urgently

        Premium Content GLADSTONE, HELP!: 175 blood donors needed urgently

        News The call comes as stocks of some blood types have dropped to two days’ supply.