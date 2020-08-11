Public nuisance offender was ‘trying to help a mate’

IN COURT: A man who committed public nuisance was just trying to help a mate.

A 26-YEAR-OLD public nuisance offender was just trying to help a friend, a court was told.

Benjamin David Sempf pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to committing public nuisance on licenced premises and possessing dangerous drugs.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the incident occurred at a Gladstone pub where Sempf had been drinking alcohol at the time.

Sempf said he saw his friend being assaulted by someone else which was when he became involved.

The court was told there was no significant violence involved and Sempf had grabbed someone by the arm.

The court was told he was taken to the Gladstone watch house where police found MDMA in his possession.

Sempf spent four hours in the watch house.

He was put on a good behaviour bond with a recognisance of $300 for 12 months on the condition he attends drug diversion for the possession charge.

He was fined $400 for the public nuisance offence.

No convictions were recorded.