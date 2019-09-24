Public masturbator released from jail

A GLADSTONE man has been released from parole after spending two weeks behind bars for masturbating in public.

Aaron John Spencer pleaded guilty via video in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to one count of indecent act in any place to which the public are permitted access.

Spencer, 38, previously fronted court in Gladstone on September 6 and pleaded guilty to the charge, however the matter was adjourned and Spencer was remanded in custody for two weeks until it was heard again.

The court was told Spencer, a drug user, was high when he arranged to meet his partner in bushland of a park to have sex.

But Spencer was stood up and decided to drop his pants and masturbate for up to two minutes.

The court was told Spencer was only 20m away from other people at the park who saw Spencer and called the police.

When police arrived Spencer was heavily under the influence of drugs and officers found a tube of lube in his pocket.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client, Spencer, was not in the "right frame of mind" at the time of offending.

Mr Pepito said Spencer did not remember the offending.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said it was clear Spencer's decision to masturbate in a public place was due to his "drug-addled" state.

Mr Kinsella said Spencer's actions "should be condemned".

He took into account the two weeks Spencer was behind bars and ordered it be considered as time served under the sentence.

Spencer was released from jail and ordered to complete 18 months of probation.