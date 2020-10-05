PUBLIC HOLIDAY: What’s open in Gladstone today

Here is what’s open in the Gladstone region this public holiday.

MONDAY marks the Queen’s Birthday public holiday.

Many businesses in Gladstone will be open today despite the holiday.

However some may have different trading hours compared to normal days.

Stockland Gladstone: 10am – 4pm

Woolworths (all stores): 9am – 6pm

Coles (all stores): 9am – 6pm

Fordy’s Spar Express Sun Valley: 5am – 8pm

Spar Express New Auckland: 6am – 5pm

Drake’s Calliope: 6.30am – 9pm

Drake’s Sun Valley: 7am – 9pm

Night Owl Gladstone: 6am – 11pm

Dan Murphy’s: 10am – 7pm.

Big W: 9am – 5pm

Kmart: 8am – 6pm

Ally Fashion: 10am-4pm

Bunnings: 7am – 6pm.

Harvey Norman: 10am – 4pm

McDonalds: Open 24 hours

Hungry Jacks: Open 24 hours

KFC Gladstone: 10am – 10pm

KFC Tannum Sands: 10am – 9pm

Red Rooster: 9am – 10pm

Pizza Hut: 11am – 10pm

Domino’s Pizza: 11am – 10pm

Puma Calliope: Open 24 Hours

Caltex Woolworths (Auckland St): 6am – 6pm

Choice Sun Valley: 4am – 9pm

