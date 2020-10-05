PUBLIC HOLIDAY: What’s open in Gladstone today
MONDAY marks the Queen’s Birthday public holiday.
Many businesses in Gladstone will be open today despite the holiday.
However some may have different trading hours compared to normal days.
Stockland Gladstone: 10am – 4pm
Woolworths (all stores): 9am – 6pm
Coles (all stores): 9am – 6pm
Fordy’s Spar Express Sun Valley: 5am – 8pm
Spar Express New Auckland: 6am – 5pm
Drake’s Calliope: 6.30am – 9pm
Drake’s Sun Valley: 7am – 9pm
Night Owl Gladstone: 6am – 11pm
Dan Murphy’s: 10am – 7pm.
Big W: 9am – 5pm
Kmart: 8am – 6pm
Ally Fashion: 10am-4pm
Bunnings: 7am – 6pm.
Harvey Norman: 10am – 4pm
McDonalds: Open 24 hours
Hungry Jacks: Open 24 hours
KFC Gladstone: 10am – 10pm
KFC Tannum Sands: 10am – 9pm
Red Rooster: 9am – 10pm
Pizza Hut: 11am – 10pm
Domino’s Pizza: 11am – 10pm
Puma Calliope: Open 24 Hours
Caltex Woolworths (Auckland St): 6am – 6pm
Choice Sun Valley: 4am – 9pm
Want to let us know your business’s opening hours? Leave a comment below.