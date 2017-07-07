Public auction at Yarwun, machinery and tools on sale

Tomkins is having a public auction at 9 Flynn Rd Yarwun on Saturday as the small acreage is being sold.

MEN, listen up. Tomkins is having a public auction on Saturday July 8 and there's a mountain of tools and machinery on offer.

The owner of a small private acreage at 9 Flynn Rd Yarwun is selling her property, leaving behind a large number of items up for grabs.

Starting at 10am this Saturday, the clearance auction will no doubt be every bloke's little bit of heaven.

A broad range of tools including a high pressure cleaner, a drum pump, a spot spray tank, a battery charger and a truck bull bar will all be in offer.

If you're not really on the lookout for a bargain on machinery and tools, there's general and household items on offer too.

Remember, 10am next Saturday. This auction seems to have a bit of everything.