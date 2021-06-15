Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The body of a 39-year-old woman was discovered near the Bussell Highway at Margaret River on Monday.
The body of a 39-year-old woman was discovered near the Bussell Highway at Margaret River on Monday.
News

Public appeal to help solve body mystery

by Angie Raphael
15th Jun 2021 12:38 PM | Updated: 1:05 PM

Detectives have made a public appeal for information after a 39-year-old woman’s body was found on a waking trail in Western Australia’s south.

The woman was found near the Bussell Highway at Margaret River about 7.30am on Monday.

Police cordoned off the area and spent the day at the scene.

Bunbury and Busselton detectives are investigating the woman’s death, with the homicide squad overseeing the probe.

“Investigators wish to speak to anyone who was in the area or travelling on Bussell Highway between 7.30pm on Sunday, June 13 and 7.30am on Monday, June 14 who may have seen the woman or any suspicious activity,” police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Public appeal to help solve body mystery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Biloela family to be put in ‘community detention’

        Premium Content Biloela family to be put in ‘community detention’

        News The Queensland family holed up in offshore detention since 2019 will be put into “community detention” on the mainland, but it won’t be in Biloela.

        Simple traffic offence that landed woman in court

        Premium Content Simple traffic offence that landed woman in court

        News A Gladstone mother of four needed to attend court over a surprising traffic...

        Revealed: How much rain Gladstone got with hail

        Premium Content Revealed: How much rain Gladstone got with hail

        News Gladstone was hit with quite a lot of rain, and some noticeable hailstones from the...

        Man hospitalised after rollover on main road

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after rollover on main road

        News Paramedics, fire crews, and police attended the scene of the incident.