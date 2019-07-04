Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 10-year-old girl missing from Norman Gardens.
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 10-year-old girl missing from Norman Gardens. QPS
News

PUBLIC APPEAL: Help find missing 10-year-old girl in Rocky

4th Jul 2019 6:40 AM | Updated: 8:12 AM

6.30am: Rockhampton Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 10-year-old girl missing from Norman Gardens.

The girl was last seen around 6.45pm at home on Tuesday, July 2.

Police and family hold concerns for her safety due to her age.

She is described as Aboriginal, 155cm tall, solid build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

The girl was last seen wearing a grey hoodie jumper, and white sandshoes.

Police are urging anyone with information to her whereabouts to contact police.

Policelink 131444.

rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'Selfish': Dad caught speeding 71km over with kids in car

    premium_icon 'Selfish': Dad caught speeding 71km over with kids in car

    News A GLADSTONE dad has been described as "incredibly irresponsible and selfish" after a court heard he drove at 171km an hour on the Bruce Hwy with four children.

    Reports of a truck jack-knifed at Burua

    premium_icon Reports of a truck jack-knifed at Burua

    Breaking Police crews were called to the scene within the past 10 minutes

    • 4th Jul 2019 8:55 AM
    New, better connections for internet in Gladstone

    premium_icon New, better connections for internet in Gladstone

    News This is how you can get faster internet with FibreCo

    • 4th Jul 2019 8:01 AM