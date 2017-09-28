Public access to primary school pool a growing possibility

Lee Fitzgerald with his partner Vicki are ready for the next season at the Ballina Community Pool and Waterslide. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

ALTHOUGH a dedicated pool for the Boyne Island/Tannum Sands is not going to happen any time soon, there could be a glimmer of hope on the horizon.

A Department of Education and Training spokesman said Gladstone Regional Council had recently contacted Tannum Sands State Primary School regarding public use of the pool.

"The school is willing to meet with the council to discuss their proposal,” he said.

"The Department of Education and Training is committed to strengthening relationships between schools and local communities, and has a long standing practice of making its facilities available to the community for use outside of school hours.”

The spokesman said about 10 years ago the council were involved with the running of the pool at the school, and hired a private operator to manage public access for the pool.

"In 2003 the Council withdrew the funding that was supporting public use of the pool,” he said.

"There are currently arrangements in place for third parties demonstrating appropriate certification and safety knowledge to use the pool including; Boyne Tannum Bullets Swimming Club, Tannum Triathlon Club and Boyne Island State School. Each group pays the school for the use of the facility.”

The spokesman said for safety reasons, the school has exclusive access during school hours or other times when students were using the facility.

Earlier this month, the swim club and the local branch of the QCWA called on the council to build a pool for the community, saying there was a need and a demand for it.

At the time, Cr Kahn Goodluck said the council knew a pool was needed, but cost was a problem.

"We are looking at other ways, there are private companies in other parts of the country that will come in and build pools and we can get arrangements with those companies,” he said.