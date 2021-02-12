Pub session lands Rocky man in Biloela court

Ross Ian Dyches consumed four schooners of heavy beer at a Biloela Hotel before taking the punt to drive. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Ross Ian Dyches consumed four schooners of heavy beer at a Biloela Hotel before taking the punt to drive. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

A Rockhampton man who took the punt to drive after a rural pub session appeared in court on Wednesday.

Ross Ian Dyches, 37, pleaded guilty in Biloela Magistrates Court to drink-driving.

Police prosecutor Helen Lane read the facts of Dyches’ case to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

At 10.15pm on October 6 last year, police patrolling the Dawson Highway near Biloela intercepted Dyches’ for a random breath test.

When questioned by police, Dyches admitted to drinking four schooners of heavy beer at the Settlers Hotel at Biloela before driving back to his temporary residence at a caravan park.

He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.072.

Dyches’ solicitor said her client was a diesel fitter and this was his first drink-driving offence.

Ms Beckinsale took into consideration Dyches’ lack of criminal and traffic history and fined him $350, disqualified him from driving for two months, and granted him a work licence.

