Pub rewards punters for not drink-driving

Graeme Beard and Ros Waters prepare for the CQ Emergency Services Appreciation Day last year.

IS this the best idea since beer?

Patrons at the Rocky Glen Hotel seem to think so, especially as it adds up to free beer for doing the right thing.

General manager Graeme Beard said he saw the initiative online from an overseas restaurant and decided to put it in place at the Gladstone hotel.

From last Thursday night, any patrons who leave their car in the hotel carpark overnight receive a $20 voucher.

“I was sick of seeing negative stuff posted about us, so I went for it,” Mr Beard said.

“Our busiest nights are Thursday, Friday and Saturday and I’ve handed out about 30 so far.”

About 18 of the vouchers have been returned so far and Mr Beard says patrons have been very surprised.

“They love the idea,” he said.

“I didn’t expect such a big response from the public and I don’t care if I have 100 cars in carpark overnight, everyone will get a voucher.

“The more idiots off the road the better.”

Mr Beard returned to his home town of Gladstone in 2012 and managed the Reef Hotel for three years, overseeing the renovations.

He had been managing hotels in Agnes Water and Harvey Bay but said “like so many people, it was time to come home”.

He says the Rocky Glen has lots of events coming up, which are “all still secret”, but on Australia Day everyone is welcome to leave their cars in the carpark.

“The carpark is under video surveillance, so the more the merrier,” he said.