Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Miriam Vale Hotel was the target of an alleged burglary last night after closingg time on State of Origin night.
The Miriam Vale Hotel was the target of an alleged burglary last night after closingg time on State of Origin night.
Crime

Pub declared crime scene after alleged State of Origin burglary

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
10th Jun 2021 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A historic country pub in the Gladstone region was the target of an alleged burglary late last night after the State of Origin.

In a statement on social media this morning, Miriam Vale Hotel manager Mitch Brennan said the pub would be shut until further notice.

“The hotel has been declared a crime scene,” Mr Brennan said.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

“If anybody saw something out of the ordinary last night please call crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.

“Or contact the Gladstone CIB or Miriam Vale Police station.”

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said Miriam Vale police were on scene and investigating the incident at this time.

The Miriam Vale Hotel was contacted for comment.

More rural news:

– Livestock owners warned as powerline inspections begin

Australia’s bush billionaires revealed

Maroons legends set to visit Gladstone region

crime scene miriam vale hotel rural hotel
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Miles: ‘Appropriate’ for Premier to travel to Olympics

        Premium Content Miles: ‘Appropriate’ for Premier to travel to Olympics

        News The Deputy Premier remains unsure of the quarantine arrangements that Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will have to face if she travels to Tokyo for the Olympics.

        Popular Awoonga Dam area faces an extended closure

        Premium Content Popular Awoonga Dam area faces an extended closure

        Rural “The patience and co-operation of our local community is greatly appreciated.”

        Tug engineer’s union scrapped follow-up action at Gladstone

        Premium Content Tug engineer’s union scrapped follow-up action at Gladstone

        News The AIMPE did not go ahead with their planned eight-hour stoppage of their...

        Find out when water meter readings begin

        Premium Content Find out when water meter readings begin

        Council News “Residents are reminded to keep unrestrained dogs controlled and gates closed.”