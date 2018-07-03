Menu
DAILY GRIND: The tavern has opted for beans from Piazza D'Oro.
News

Raglan pub's new upgrade to reel in coffee connoisseurs

Julia Bartrim
3rd Jul 2018 4:30 AM

THE Raglan Tavern has added another string to its bow, officially launching a new cafe on the weekend.

Owners Michelle and Brett Weir are hoping the offer of a fresh espresso coffee will convince motorists to stop for a break.

Michelle said the tavern had been struggling since roadworks in Rockhampton had resulted in many motorists bypassing the section of the Bruce Highway where the tavern is located.

 

FILE PIC: Michelle and Brett Weir have run the tavern for the past two and a half years.
"We have 5800 vehicles go past every day, and everyone was saying there's no good coffee on the highway," Michelle said.

"We've redecorated the beer garden to make it an inviting place, it's a bit rustic, with a few plants and hanging flower pots.

"We do all coffees and teas and and toasties, open grills, cakes, slices and muffins."

The Weirs are putting in extra hours, opening the cafe at 6.30am weekdays to catch the early morning trade.

