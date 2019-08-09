PTSD link to former firefighter’s fall into drug trade

Dylan James Rush, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying dangerous drugs, related offences and two counts of stealing when he faced Townsville District Court

TRAUMA experienced as a firefighter has been labelled as an ­explanation for a man's fall from grace into the drug trade.

Dylan James Rush, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying dangerous drugs, related offences and two counts of stealing when he faced Townsville District Court on Tuesday.

He was sentenced to nine months' jail, immediately ­suspended for a year.

Rush (pictured) was busted on CCTV in the company of another stealing cameras and security equipment from two different stores on April 28, 2018.

The court heard Rush's co-offender was abusive towards staff at one of the stores when the pair were questioned.

A raid where Rush was living led to police uncover incriminating messages on his mobile phone.

Prosecuting for the Crown, Holly Tentin said Facebook messenger messages showed two offers to supply methamphetamine. The messages included an offer to supply drugs on credit, which Ms Tentin suggested ­implied a commercial element.

She said the search of the house also revealed a notebook containing records of drug sales.

Defence barrister Travis Schmitt said Rush had experienced mental health problems, which were strongly linked to the circumstances that brought him before the court.

"(A diagnosis) of PTSD has largely stemmed from his service with Queensland Fire and Rescue Services," Mr Schmitt said.

"As Dylan's mental health ­deteriorated he withdrew from his family and found himself with a different crowd where illicit substances were the norm and he went from cannabis (use) to methamphetamine in less than a year."

Mr Schmitt said his client was receiving treatment and no longer abused methamphetamine. The court heard Rush was unemployed, aside from assisting at his parents' pool business in ­Collinsville.

Judge John Coker said the ­offending, though on the lower end of the drug trade scale, was serious.

Aside from the suspended prison sentence, Rush was placed on a 12-month probation order, which will see him supervised in the community and required to complete counselling and other activities as directed by Corrective Services officers.