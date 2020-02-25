‘Psycopathic' sex offender too dangerous for release

A "PSYCOPATHIC" sex offender whose victims include two brothers aged six and 10 has been refused release from detention because of his high risk of reoffending.

At a review of a former Gladstone man's detention, Brisbane Supreme Court Judge Helen Bowskill found he would pose a serious danger if released from detention.

The 24-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been in custody since 2015, however it was not until March 2018 that he was placed on the indefinite term for control, care and treatment.

His six-page criminal history includes multiple sexual offences, including a charge of indecent treatment of a child under 12 and two charges of attempted indecent treatment of a child under 12.

The victims of the latter charge were two brothers, aged 6 and 10.

Between the ages of 12 and 19, he had three separate incidents of sexual offending, including a rape conviction, which he received at the Gladstone Children's Court just one week before his 17th birthday.

At 19, he returned to Gladstone District Court for conviction of carnal knowledge of children under 16 years, and grooming child under 16 years.

During the detention review, Judge Bowskill noted assessments from three psychiatrists - Dr Aboud, Dr Timmins and Dr McVie - which found he suffered from psychopathy, sexual deviancy and substance abuse.

Judge Bowksill was told despite attending High Intensity Sexual Offender Program there had been little change in his behaviour.

He had completed two-thirds of the course in August 2019 when he was removed, after multiple sexual assault allegations were made against him by another group member.

A Queensland Corrective Services officer investigated the allegation and found him not guilty "due to lack of supporting evidence".

Dr Timmins said the man required more treatment for his sexual offending, and recommended individual psychological therapy with a forensic psychologist.

Dr Timmins found he was at a high risk of reoffending, with potential victims being male, female, adult and underage.

Dr McVie recommended he be released on a supervision order, because his behaviour would continue to deteriorate in custody.

Judge Bowskill said she did not take the decision lightly and acknowledged Dr McVie's observations on the benefits of individual treatment in the community rather than in custody.

"Although this is a finely balanced case because of the evidence of the psychiatrists, I am firmly of the view that the discretion should be exercised in a manner which ensures greater protection to the community, not less," Judge Bowskill said.

Judge Bowskill said while he was detained treatment should be a priority. The first of weekly treatment sessions was scheduled for February 21.